There were plenty of competitors out on the course late this month, involving a number of golfing events over the weekend and throughout the week. February 19 Port Lincoln Golf Club's Mixed Stableford was won by George Mayhew with 43 points on Sunday February 19, well ahead of runner-up Codey Marchesi on 39. Then came Ben Abley and Jayden Blewit on 38 and Mitchell Roberts on 37. Helen George birdied the 9th hole. February 22 Tuesday Twilight saw 15 players off, with Liz Weatherspoon with 21 points on a countback from Ben Abley and third placing went to Val Sharrad on 20 points. February 23 Wednesday's Men's event saw sixty players, with one visitor from Coffin Bay. The day was sponsored by Port Lincoln Boat Supplies. Taylor Ford had the score of the day with 41 Stableford points to win A Grade, from Huey Rosalia with 39. Tim Robinson won B Grade with 40 from Dave Batterbury and Peter Watherston took out C Grade with 39 points from Pat Kildea 38. Rundowns went to Rex Martin 38, Robert Fox 37, Michael Schoeman and Haydn Myers 36 and George Mayhew on 35. NTP Winners were Dan Townsend, Kris Bunder, Tim Robinson, Scott Lombe. George and Geoffrey Chambers, and there was one solitary par-three birdie on the last hole by John Strycharski. February 24 Another good field of 24 Ladies played their Thursday competition, sponsored by Lincoln Fresh. The winner was Jacqui McNamara with a creditable 42 Stableford points, from Josie Bacchus on 37, with rundowns going to Carolyn Cocks 36, Kay Freeth 35 and Liz Weatherspoon and Michelle Smith, both on 34 points. NTP Winners were Maxine Garnaut and Rhondda Mayfield. February 11 Friday March 11 will be the final evening of the Teams Ambrose Competition. All participants have received advice of this and a Free BBQ will be provided for all players over the two rounds during Summer, as a thank you for participating - come along and enjoy the evening. February 26 Once again, over 100 players competed on Saturday, with the Men playing a Stroke competition for Monthly Medal. The sponsors were Lincoln Glass and Aluminium and there were seven visitors, from Mount Warren Park QLD, Oakbank, Caloundra, Coffin Bay and West Lakes GCs. 95 Men played, and the Monthly Medals were won by Simon Bell in A Grade with a par 72 off the stick, Daniel Brown had 86 in B Grade and Luke Gardner scored 92 in C Grade. In the handicap divisions, Jake Norris won A Grade with nett 69 from Simon Bell 72, Chris Cottrell won B Grade with 71 from Kade Dufek 72 and Lindsay Gordon also had 72 to win C Grade from Luke Gardner 73. Rundowns went to Huey Rosalia, Dan Townsend and Greg Barry with 70, Taylor Ford and visitor Avnia Sulejmani on 71 and Jason Verhees, Dylan Vonderwall and Juri Berzins on 72. From the nineteen Ladies, Jacqui McNamara won with nett 71 from Liz Weatherspoon 72. Dan Townsend eagled the par 5 seventh hole and NTP Winners were Ryan Lack, Daniel Brown, Dan Townsend, Mick Hegarty, Carolyn Cocks and visitor Avnia Sulejmani. And there were an astounding eighteen players who scored par-three birdies - Dan Townsend (twice), Greg Barry, Taylor Ford (twice), Avnia Sulejmani (twice), Lindsay Gordon, Ben Abley, Ryan Lack, Shaun Thomas, Chris Brooks, Todd George, Chas Chambers, Luke Murray, Brenton Lees, Elaine Pierikand Dylan Bell - of course, all but three were in A Grade.

