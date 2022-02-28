news, local-news,

Local hospital staff have taken their ongoing safety concerns to the Port Lincoln foreshore as they continue to campaign for increased security and safety at the Port Lincoln Hospital. The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation SA Branch organised a campaign event on the foreshore to address ongoing concerns around security at the hospital after several Code Blacks were called over the past few years. The federation has called for restraint-trained security guards to be present 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as well as for the Eyre and Far North Local Health Network to implement all safety recommendations made by SafeWork SA. Among the federation members wearing purple were about 89 silhouettes depicting staff members, male or female, who had felt unsafe or physically threatened while at work. Sue, a midwife and federation member, said the campaign was about raising awareness that staff did not feel safe at work and wanted to see the Port Lincoln executive implement changes. She said there had been more than 80 Code Blacks called in the past two and a half years. "There are times where we don't feel safe and we worry about our patients as well," she said. "It's not just an issue that affects the ED (emergency department), it also happens when patients are admitted to wards as well." Bill Nosworthy from Lake Hamilton Station, near Sheringa, was at the event on Monday morning and said her daughter had worked at the hospital for nine months before leaving to go to Western Australia. He said although for his daughter it was an enjoyable place to work, it was a challenge to manage some of the patients, particularly those with mental health or drug issues. "There was one time she told me of a bloke who was in there who had been on an ice bender for three days non-stop who came in with a police guard and they handcuffed him to the bed," he said. "He was so violent and angry that he actually bent the handcuffs, and didn't break them thankfully but he was just taking swings at everyone. "I can't say if it was him but someone else, certainly if it wasn't him, hit one of the nurses in the stomach right hard, very hard, and that's just not right." The federation has pointed to the success of restraint-trained security guards at Whyalla and Port Augusta and is calling for the same at Port Lincoln. Candidates for the seat of Flinders have put their support behind increased security at the hospital. Independent candidate Liz Habermann attended the event on Monday morning and said she did not understand why the recommended actions had not been done yet. "They shouldn't have to waste their time doing this, the evidence is there and it needs to be addressed," she said. "Stop ignoring it, it's not going to go away." Nationals candidate Lillian Poynter also attended said if security were already in place in other hospitals, it should be considered for Port Lincoln. "I don't understand why it's such an issue when in Adelaide, they have security," she said. As part of its campaign the federation has a petition active on its website calling for the implementation of the addressed security needs at the hospital, which as of Monday had more than 1400 signatures. Federation branch chief executive officer, Adjunct Professor Elizabeth Dabars, said it was pleasing to see the amount of support and hoped it would finally lead to results. She said while it was good that the Local Health Network has spoken against violence and aggression towards staff and patients, actions spoke louder than words. "People should be safe at work and should be entitled to be safe at work and we're disappointed the Local Health Network has failed to act in an appropriate way," she said. "We're pleased to see the community step out to support the hardworking and dedicated nurses at the hospital." In a statement Eyre and Far North Local Health Network says the safety of staff is of highest concern and it will continue to improve security to ensure a safe workplace. "Staff are trained to prevent and respond to challenging behaviour and arrangements are in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of patients and staff. "We continue to liaise with our staff and the other five regional Local Health Networks about the best and appropriate security measures for Port Lincoln Hospital."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/f433c132-de7d-4c6b-8c72-6d047074da89.JPG/r453_293_5600_3201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg