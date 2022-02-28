sport, local-sport,

WAYBACK 10/128 DEF TOD RIVER 10/124 Tod River came close to earning their first win of the season, falling short to Wayback by four runs at Centenary Oval on Sunday. Hamish Newman stood up first for Wayback with the bat, scoring 24 runs in the first 10 overs despite Tod River claiming the wickets of Mayurdhvaj Gadhavi (3), Brad Gay (5) and Nathan Sincock (0), the latter wicket claimed by Craig Dorward who four overs later bowled Nick Kleinig (1) for Wayback to be 4/42 after 12 overs. Paul Newman came to the crease and together the Newmans put on a 49-run partnership with Hamish bringing up the half century before Zac Mullins finally bowled him out for 55. In his next over Mullins claimed the elder Newman but Paul went down swinging, hitting a pair of fours before he was caught for 33. Wayback would add another 15 runs as Tod River cleaned up the remaining four wickets across the next nine overs, Tim Wiseman claiming Troy Sargeant (4) and Sneh Trivedi (4) while Archie Aldridge dismissed Dylan Vonderwall (5) and John Bascomb (3) to have Wayback all out on 128 in the 36th over. Aldridge (3/24) and Wiseman (3/28) were top wicket takers for Tod River in their innings. Tod River openers Nick O'Leary and Bernie McInerney were challenged by the Wayback attack led by the bowling of Vonderwall, who earned two early maidens as the pair managed just 33 runs off more than 14 overs. O'Leary was the first to fall, out lbw off H. Newman's ball for 19, one over later Vonderwall had Brendan Johnstone bowled for three and in his next over he claimed Aaron Spearen lbw for a duck to have Tod River at 3/45 after 18 overs. McInerney kept adding runs and was aided with the batting of Kade Mullins who found the boundary with some frequency. McInerney was finally caught for 24 while Mullins kept going until he was caught for 26. Tod River needed 45 runs off the last 15 overs for victory with Z. Mullins and Wiseman helping their team get closer to their target before H. Newman bowled Mullins for 16 and in the next over Vonderwall bowled Sathira Malimage for a duck, Tod River needed 11 runs off the next six overs with two wickets in hand but H. Newman and Kleinig would finish the job, Newman bowling Aldridge for two while Kleinig had Dorward caught for 0 to have Tod River all out in the 43rd over four runs short. Vonderwall had a stellar innings with the ball taking 3/21 off his nine overs with five maidens, while H. Newman backed up his batting by taking 3/19 off eight with two maidens. SOUTHERN EYRE SOUTH 8/140 DEF CHARLTON 10/104 Southern Eyre South have scored a 36-run win against Charlton as the club hosted a Pink Stumps Day at Wangary on Saturday. The home side lost a big wicket in the first over as Liam O'Dea was run out for a duck. The bowling attack of Jack Shanley, James Fuss, Connor Madden and Nick Wright kept batsmen Tom Morgan and Archer Pertzel on their toes, limiting them to a 29-run partnership with Pertzel caught for 11. Morgan would go the distance with the bat, scoring some impressive boundaries including a pair of sixes in the 37th over. However Charlton continued to claim wickets, Trevor Matheson had Hamish Rowsell caught for nine and bowled Damien Green for a duck, while Corey Stephens had Jace Morgan caught for one and Shanley caught and bowled Daniel Wedd for zero. Morgan would continue up to the final over and was 10 runs shy of a century when he was finally caught by Camden Madden, however SES found themselves with a comfortable 8/140 after their 45 overs. For Charlton Matheson made the most of his four overs taking 2/21 while Shanley (1/18) and Connor Madden (1/15) limited runs with each getting two maidens. Charlton openers Tyrese Sincock and Connor Madden scored a combined 11 runs off five overs, however Sincock was caught off J. Morgan's ball for five and in the very next ball, Will Charlton had Madden caught for six. Luke Yancic and Ryan Murphy got Charlton on their way with a 52-run partnership, with Yancic closing in on a half ton. However the bowling combination of Pertzel and O'Dea would stem the tide as together they would only allow 33 runs to be scored across their combined 16 overs. O'Dea would first claim Murphy lbw for 16 before Pertzel had Yancic caught for 48 and in the very next over, O'Dea had Shanley lbw for five. Pertzel came close to a hattrick as he dismissed Stephen Rees (4) and Fuss (4) in consecutive balls before and four overs later bowled Stephens for a duck. O'Dea finished the job in the 36th over, having Camden Madden caught for one as Charlton was left all out on 104. Pertzel topped the bowling with 4/18 off nine overs with O'Dea taking 3/12 off 6.3.

