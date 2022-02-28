sport, local-sport,

WAYBACK 10/128 DEF TOD RIVER 10/124 Tod River fell short to Wayback by four runs at Centenary Oval on Sunday. Hamish Newman was in first for Wayback, scoring 24 runs in the first 10 overs. Tod River bowled Mayurdhvaj Gadhavi (3), Brad Gay (5) and Nathan Sincock (0), the latter wicket was claimed by Craig Dorward who bowled Nick Kleinig (1) out four overs later. Wayback was 4/42 after 12 overs. Paul Newman and Hamish Newmans made a 49-run partnership. Hamish brought up half century before Zac Mullins bowled him for 55. Mullins had Paul caught for 33. Wayback added another 15 runs before Tod River claimed the remaining four wickets in nine overs, Tim Wiseman claimed Troy Sargeant (4) and Sneh Trivedi (4) while Archie Aldridge dismissed Dylan Vonderwall (5) and John Bascomb (3). Wayback were all out on 128 in the 36th over. Bowlers Aldridge (3/24) and Wiseman (3/28) were top wicket takers. Tod River openers Nick O'Leary and Bernie McInerney managed just 33 runs off more than 14 overs. O'Leary was bowled out lbw by H.Newman for 19, Vonderwall had Brendan Johnstone bowled for three one over later, claiming Aaron Spearen lbw for a duck in the next over. Tod River were 3/45 after 18 overs. McInerney was finally caught for 24 while Kade Mullins kept going until he was caught for 26. Tod River needed 45 runs off the last 15 overs for the win with Z. Mullins and Wiseman in. H. Newman bowled Mullins for 16 and Vonderwall bowled Sathira Malimage for a duck in the next over. Tod River needed 11 runs off the next six overs with two wickets in hand but H.Newman bowled Aldridge for two while Kleinig had Dorward caught for 0. Tod River were all out in the 43rd over four runs short. Vonderwall had 3/21 off his nine overs with five maidens, while H. Newman took 3/19 off eight with two maidens. SOUTHERN EYRE SOUTH 8/140 DEF CHARLTON 10/104 Southern Eyre South had a 36-run win against Charlton during its Pink Stumps Day at Wangary on Saturday. Liam O'Dea was run out for a duck by South Eyre South to start. Batsmen Tom Morgan and Archer Pertzel were limited to a 29-run partnership with Pertzel caught for 11. Morgan would go the distance with the bat, scoring a pair of sixes in the 37th over. Charlton's Trevor Matheson had Hamish Rowsell caught for nine, bowling Damien Green for a duck, while Corey Stephens had Jace Morgan caught for one and Shanley caught and bowled Daniel Wedd for zero. Morgan made 90 before being caught by Camden Madden in the final over. SES had 8/140 after 45 overs. Charlton's Matheson took 2/21 over four overs, while Shanley (1/18) and Connor Madden (1/15) limited runs with two maidens each. Charlton openers Tyrese Sincock and Connor Madden scored a combined 11 runs off five overs before J.Morgan had Sincock caught five and in the next ball, Will Charlton had Madden caught for six. Luke Yancic and Ryan Murphy made a 52-run partnership - Pertzel and O'Dea only allowed 33 runs across their combined 16 overs. O'Dea claimed Murphy lbw for 16 before Pertzel had Yancic caught for 48. O'Dea had Shanley lbw for five in the next over. Pertzel dismissed Stephen Rees (4) and Fuss (4) in two consecutive balls, bowling Stephens for a duck four overs later. O'Dea had Camden Madden caught for one in the 36th over. Charlton was all out on 104. Pertzel had 4/18 off nine overs. O'Dea claimed 3/12 off 6.3.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/f0089432-2cd7-42c0-9aff-eed003412d8e.jpg/r73_251_2564_1658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg