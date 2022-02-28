sport, local-sport,

On Saturday, February 26, Southern Eyre South faced Charlton in A grade and Kapinnie/Mt Hope in colts in the first ever Pink Stumps Day at Wangary Oval, raising $2000 for the McGrath Foundation. The event was initiated by Danielle Morgan, a long time volunteer and Club Person of the Year recipient, and a breast cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with ovarian and early breast cancer in October 2018. She underwent a bilateral mastectomy and hysterectomy and her chemotherapy treatment lasted four months, followed by five weeks of radiotherapy. Mrs Morgan battled with the support of family and wonderful community and friends and acknowledged the support from her breast care nurse was paramount for her mental health. McGrath breast care nurses support ladies and their families experiencing breast cancer, providing physical, psychological and emotional support throughout treatment. On the day money was raised in a variety of way, $8 from every pink hat and $4 from every pink bat grip went straight to the charity. In addition the Happy Daze cocktail van was hired to help celebrate the clubs annual ladies day and owner Afton Kay kindly donated $2 from every cocktail sold. Finally an online donation page was set up for anyone who could not make the day. In total the club raised $2000 for the McGrath Foundation. It was also a great success for SES on the field, winning colts and A grade. Fittingly it was Tom Morgan, Mrs Morgan's eldest son, who stole the show in the A grade with the bat putting in a man of the match performance with 90 of SES' 140 runs. Younger brother Dylan Morgan took two crucial catches whilst rising star Archer Pertzel shined in the spotlight taking 4/18 to dismiss Charlton for 104. Thanks go to Danielle and Lyndon Morgan for organising the day, Afton Kay from Happy Daze, Andrew Frick from ACE Cricket, Merchandise and Apparel for supplying hats and bat grips at a discounted price and to Charlton and Kapinnie/Mt Hope cricket clubs for being so supportive of the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/82e55081-3a18-402b-86e7-24f8e01be6b0.JPEG/r10_340_4022_2607_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Southern Eyre South holds Pink Stumps Day at Wangary