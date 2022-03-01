news, local-news,

Local trainer Peter Williams has been recognised for his contributions to amateur boxing but for him, his greatest achievement has been helping young people roll with the punches outside of the ring, not just inside it. Mr Williams was awarded the Order of Merit from Boxing SA in recognition of his contributions to the sport of amateur boxing over more than 50 years. Having moved to Port Lincoln from Victoria in 1970, Mr Williams has been involved in the Williams Boxing Gym where he has trained hundreds of young people not just the skills of boxing, but skills to succeed in life. Mr Williams said it was a surprise to learn he had been recognised and had received many calls of congratulations from people he had trained in the past, or how they wanted to make a difference themselves. "I got a call from Italy (Monday) night from a boy I helped out 20 years ago who was down and out, he had drug and alcohol issues and is now an engineer for 50m yachts in the Caribbean," he said. "He said 'when I get the chance, I will be getting back to Port Lincoln, I want to help out kids there." Having a troubled childhood himself, Mr Williams has been able to help many youths transition from adolescence into adulthood through the discipline and lessons learned in the boxing gym. Boxing has been the delivery for something more as Mr Williams has aimed to help young people overcome issues they may be facing in their private lives, while also lending an ear and a helping hand if needed. "This is our church, people come in with different issues in life and we treat them all the same and we get good results from it," he said. "It was about boxing at first but has become a journey of life for me and helping other people." Mr Williams said he could not have done everything he had done throughout the years without a great team at the gym, including Scotty Williams who had trained under him and has been managing the Williams Boxing Gym since 2018. He said while he had looked to retire from training, he was still active and had rolled with the punches himself with recent health issues. This has included arthritis, two back operations and last year, recovery from a heart attack. "You get your life together in times of crisis, you find out who you are," he said. "I found out who I am and want others to realise who they are as well." Today the Williams Boxing Gym is located behind Lincoln South Football Club, who Mr Williams is also involved with as a trainer. Mr Williams said the football club had been great with its support of the gym, as had Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/46893403-efca-407c-a6db-57fd435bc92a.JPG/r413_185_5280_2935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg