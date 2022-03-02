news, local-news,

Luba Ilko, who has an Ukrainian background, is flying her nation's flag while Russian tanks are rolling into her family's war-town country thousands of kilometres away from Port Lincoln. Ms Ilko said she and her family still spoke Ukrainian to each other, with her cousins residing in Lviv. She said her cousin's husband was a soldier and had been on active duty since 2014, serving in the Ukrainian army. "They got married a few years ago and were fortunate to start a family, now I am in tears that he has no option but to fight for his family and Ukraine." Ms Ilko said after the second World War ended, her family were sent from the Polish Ukrainian border to the the Polish German border, as part of Post War Resettlement in 1947. "This is the region of the Lemko people ... they lived on the border between Poland and Ukraine." "All the 'Lemkos' who did not want to go to Ukraine/Russia, they were sent to the top of Poland where the Germans had to give back the land to Poland." Ms Ilko said her grandmother's brother made the decision to move across into Russian-acquired territory. "He was in the Russian army even though he was Ukrainian - he was living on the Ukrainian side between the Polish border and Lviv," she said. "The village that my great uncle ended up staying in, Rudky, is about 47km west of Lviv towards the Polish border - where he died a couple of years ago. He was 93." "My family is in Lviv, Rudky, while the rest of my family have been scattered to the top of Poland, along the Baltic Sea from Szczecin to Kolobrzeg. Ms Ilko also has family in France, Canada, England and America, mentioning that she has been back over to Ukraine and Poland five times. She collected a lot of hand-sewn traditional Ukrainian clothes every time she travelled there, as well as a large collection of magazines and newspapers. "I have even got a big Ukrainian flag at my house that I have put up in my front window," she said. Ms Ilko said she was devastated about the current situation in the Ukraine, mentioning the beauty of its historical buildings and cobbled pavements. "I wrote down how many countries are protesting and even the Russian citizens are protesting against their government - it is good that all these countries are protesting against it and issuing bans as well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/d1960a40-92e7-46c4-a800-4887303214c6.JPG/r2320_1287_6000_3366_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg