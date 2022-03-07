news, local-news,

A Smoky Bay oyster grower will be the first to grow and sell razorfish after being granted a lease and licence in a first for the state. Boylan Oysters owner James Boylan has been granted the first lease and license for razorfish in Australia after working towards this for the past 14 years. Mr Boylan spoke with The Times about the process he followed to be granted the license and lease, mentioning that the process was completed just days before Christmas last year, outlining what the lease and license will mean for him as a separate company in Smoky Bay. "Recreationally you can only take 25 each - the license gives me the ability to sell razorfish and the lease gives me the ability to grow them in that certain area," he said. "It is the birth of a new industry and there is going to be more people to follow." Mr Boylan said he had been undergoing trials around the new product alongside marine biologists in Port Lincoln, working to discover its life expectancy and durability within various conditions through a number of tests in preparation for when the product was transported to Adelaide and distributed to other areas of South Australia as well as across the border and overseas. "We are getting it tested to be able to find out its shelf life in a refrigerator or ice or whatever to prepare it for transport and refrigeration," he said. "We have tested the product for any bacteria to make sure that it is presented to the public the best we can." Marine scientist Adam Butterworth from Louth Bay has been undertaking work with Mr Boylan recently, with Mr Butterworth in discussions with Mr Boylan about supplying him with razorfish spat. Mr Boylan has been running Boylan Oysters for the past 18 years, with his company having 13 oyster leases in the area. He explained where the new product will be delivered to be trialed. "We will be sending our trial products around South Australia then to Sydney and Melbourne and onto Singapore and China," Mr Boylan said. Mr Boylan said the early stages of work involved in delivering the new product. "In the early stages there is going to be a lot of marketing involved and presentation of the product to the restaurant owners and wholesalers - we have to have a good presentation to all of them and we have got to get it around so that people can see the new product around Australia and around the world," he said. "We are showing the new product and I am assuming anything that is brand new people are up to try." Mr Boylan said this was a "special" time, as people would be presented with a range of opportunities to try the new species through restaurants and other outlets in the future. He said the company had already started setting up more accommodation in Smoky Bay for more employees to come and work in a range of roles through the new endeavor. With the new product being in its early stages, Mr Boylan said he would firstly work to gather data in order to understand the level of the demand and value of the new product as the company progresses. "We will be giving everyone a look at what razorfish are all about, but there will be others that will follow once we establish the value of the new species." Mr Butterworth said he had been approached by Mr Boylan to collaborate with him to work with the new species, mentioning the two had known each other for the past 20 years through the oyster industry. "We have basically shown an interest in doing another species - we have done the flat oysters as well as the pacific oysters - that is sort of our model going forward," he said. "We did have a go at the razor fish but we just missed the spawning window so we brought new stock in - we are looking to have another go this year." Mr Butterworth said the new species generally spawned in cycles depending on food and temperature, outlining the process he followed in working with razorfish after adding it to their license. "We had to go through a process in bringing the breed stock in to quarantine the animal - that is one of the challenges with anything new because of the disease risk," he said. Mr Butterworth said they were in a "green space" in trialing the new product with there being limited information on working with the species in this sense, mentioning they were in the process of experimenting through trial and error in discovering how they could work with razorfish. "There are similar species overseas in razor clams but we are not entirely sure we will get it right first time - it depends on the spawning cues - quite commonly its the rise in temperature and it can be tied in with the moon cycles," he said. "We are looking to just raise the water temperature when we have got the stock in - we will trial that and see what happens there is certainly no chance of a hatching manual, that is what we will be trying to pioneer." Mr Butterworth said he was hopeful for strong potential in the market for the new product. "We are hoping James can test out the market and see what the potential is there - that is really what is going to be the information that we need."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/c427c721-6c1d-4c26-9edd-cb621bc8069c.jpg/r0_50_542_356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg