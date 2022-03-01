sport, local-sport,

A GRADE GRAND FINAL Shields def Indians 6-4 Shields jumped out of the box slow with their first three batters being retired to the bench. Indians came out firing scoring two runs in there first at bat with Cohen Dinnison having a cracking hit to centre field. Shields quickly responded also scoring two runs Craig Dorward hit safely to left field and Jordan Allen also hit to centre field. Indians second at bat also seem there next three batters to the pine while Shields next at bat was also on pause as they were unable to convert any runs. Indians at bat seen them add another two runs to there tally with a stand up double to Dinnison to right field. Shields answered back quickly adding another single to their score with Glen Schreiber hitting safe to left field. That saw the end of the Indians batting run as they were not able to add anymore runs for the rest of the game. Shields scored two runs in the sixth innings with Allen and Kane Hope having safe hits to help their team add to their tally. Shields' last at bat sealed the grand final win scoring another single run with again C. Dorward hitting a stand up double to left field. For a stellar game, including a pair of memorable catches at centre field, Shields' Glen Schreiber was named best on ground. B GRADE Indians def Saints 3-0 This game seen a real tussle between the two clubs, five innings passed without either team scoring runs. Highlights in the field was Saints' James Neale and Kallan Fowler taking some very impressive catches in the out field and Indians' Kingsley Bilney Jnr having a field day at second base, Matthew Dennis also impressed in the outfield. It was in the last innings where Indians put their foot to the pedal and scored three runs with K. Bilney and Justin Long hitting safe into the outfield. An impressive fielding display shown by both clubs and Indians pitcher Wes Bilney had a game winning performance and was named best on ground. UNDER 16 Coyotes def Indians 4-3 This was the clash of the last year's grand finalists with both sides showing they wanted the win. The junior Doggies scored a single run in there first at bat with Calan Rutherford making his way around the diamond to cross home plate. Indians' first at bat was slow getting runners on bases but unable to score. Coyotes again were in control but unfortunately were unable to get runners on base. Indians scored a single in their second at bat to tie scores, Wes Bilney Jnr had a nice hit to left field. Coyotes pegged back scoring another single run with Jack Todd having a solid hit to right field. Indians' third and fourth at bat were like ground hog day, both times being unable to score runs. Coyotes were also unable to score in their fourth dig, being held to a one run lead. The fifth saw both clubs score runs, Indians scored two runs with a safe centre field hit to Timmy Dennis. Coyotes last at bat saw them win by one run with Clayton Colbert moving swiftly around the bases, though special mention to Indians catcher Jayden Jenkins for a great show of bravery at home plate at the end. Indians pitcher Timmy Dennis was named best on ground.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/337ccfeb-0155-43ef-bac7-c715a8c4907a.JPG/r507_586_6000_3690_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Shields win another A grade premiership