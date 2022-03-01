sport, local-sport,

Reigning Sydney-Hobart champion, Matt Allen's Ichi Ban, has claimed a fourth consecutive win in Division One of the Teakle Classic Lincoln Week Regatta, which wrapped up last week. Allen and his crew finished with a clean scorecard of six first places, finishing ahead of Geoff Boettcher's Secret Men's Business, which had local Steve Kemp on board. "It's just a great regatta down here, flat water, plenty of wind, plenty of wind shifts," Allen said. "The Secret Men's Business guys, their boat's on fire, so it was really great racing. "We've had a lot of fun and it's been great practice for I think all the teams here because there's been so little racing (nationally) that we've done since really about April, May last year." The best performing local boat was Matt Stephens' Lincoln Mentor, which finished second overall on AMS handicap in Division Two, holding off local rivals Born to Mentor, skippered by Simon Turvey, who finished third. The two boats, owned by event sponsor and lifelong sailor Peter Teakle, have shown consistent results over a number of years at Lincoln Week, while also providing a platform to introduce more sailors to ocean racing. In Division Two it was Andrew Corletto's Shining Sea from Adelaide that took out the win on both IRC and AMS handicap, holding off two very well-regarded Victorian yachts in Mike and Mark Welsh's Wicked and Rob Date's Scarlet Runner. In Division Three it was another Victorian boat, Brett Averay's Bacardi, that came away with the overall win, just ahead of the two local Mentor yachts. Finally in Division Four, which was made up of trailable yachts, it was Brian Partridge's Punisher from the Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club that took out the win on PHS handicap. The first placed local boat in Division 4 was Bill van Riet's Mighty Fine Lyons, which finished fourth.

