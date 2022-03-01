Letters: Men's Shed value

comment,

I am pleased to announce that the Cleve and District Men's Shed were very fortunate to receive a substantial grant from the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation in November, 2021. The foundation enables people of the Eyre Peninsula to proactively contribute to the long-term benefit of our region by building community capacity, addressing local needs through charitable grant-making and encouraging philanthropy. The foundation believes that charitable organisations, community groups and proactive and visionary individuals can make a real difference to the development of our communities and wants to provide grants to assist these groups to deliver even better services in the future. The $1800 grant received by the Cleve Men's Shed enabled the purchase of much needed Power and Hand Tools for project work in our wood-working area. This helps members who do not have such equipment to participate more fully, and offsets the need for members to use personal gear for joint ventures. This is a great benefit to an organisation like ours, where we are starting out with limited cash flow. The Cleve Men's Shed is becoming a very important part of the of the Cleve District. With a large and growing membership base, leading to an active group of workers meeting many of their own building requirements. Valuable social contact, as well as contributing practical help to a range of other people in the local community, makes membership a very worthwhile pursuit. The Cleve Men's Shed are very grateful to the foundation for their assistance with this timely grant. ALLAN EDWARDS Cleve and District Men's Shed Inc. I was so apprehensive about turning 90 on February 15, however it's turned out to be the most amazing occasion. In fact, I would say my 90th birthday has been as wonderful as my wedding day and the birth of each of my children, five sons and one daughter. Celebrations have been going on for two weeks, a party at the Vinnies shop, morning and afternoon teas, lunches, dinners, special masses, as well as people calling into my home to wish me well. I have laughed and cried at every event, I'm overflowing with joy. The cards, letters, phone calls, emails, texts, flowers, birthday cakes, and all the presents have filled my home. I hope this letter expresses my sincere thanks, gratitude and love to everyone. So don't be afraid about turning 90, it's an amazing milestone and I thank God for getting me to this great age. HAZEL GILLINGS Port Lincoln A lot of reports in The Times blame the Marshall Government for closing the railway line through Eyre Peninsula. Now who deregulated the wheat market, the best system we ever had, who privatised the railway line and, when Viterra took over, was never interested in keeping the trains going? All they wanted to do was get the trains off the line and get trucks on the road. Now we have silos closed up through the middle of the peninsula with no trains. The Labor Party should have a good look in the mirror. That won`t happen as the mirror would crumble before they got to it. REX KAY Tooligie I would like to clarify a couple of points in Ian Harvey's letter (The Times, February 24) regarding the Port Lincoln Railway Museum and the heritage-listed railway station building which we occupy. We really appreciate Ian's enthusiasm and support, but would like to add these comments. The Museum leases the museum buildings from One Rail Australia. Our attendance income does not cover our annual lease cost, but we make this up through souvenir sales and other income (this is made especially difficult with the current absence of cruise ships). Our small but dedicated volunteer group could certainly do with extra people, ideally allowing us to go back to opening twice a week. That is our greatest need. From time to time we do receive grant funding for specific projects. We do not receive ongoing operational funding from any source, although a little annual operational funding from any source would certainly be appreciated. The building owner (One Rail Australia) is responsible for the structural integrity and maintenance of the station building and continues to meet that need as appropriate. One Rail (formerly Genessee & Wyoming Australia) re-roofed the building and repainted all woodwork six years ago. I would also like to emphasise that the four museums in town (Axel Stenross Maritime Museum, Mill Cottage Museum, RSL Museum and the Railway Museum) work together very well in promoting museum attendance. The Port Lincoln Museum Trail is a collaborative effort, encouraging visitors to explore more than just one museum and offering a small discount after the first visit. PETER KNIFE Eyre Peninsula Railway Preservation Society President It is sad that Mount Barker Hospital can receive $15 million for an emergency department. Despite requests from the nurses' union for security and upgrading for the emergency department at Port Lincoln Hospital, nothing is happening. The problem is that Eyre Peninsula is a safe seat. Neither the Liberals nor Labor will spend any money at Port Lincoln. This could change so I am asking voters to make a change - vote for Liz Habermann, independent for Flinders. RAY HETZEL Port Lincoln I am an American who had the opportunity to work at Port Lincoln Hospital from 1986 to 1988. I was a radiographer and worked with Pete Jurd. I recall only one time that police needed to be called. It was a very intoxicated and aggressive drunk. The staff and patients want to be safe. I hope the staff get the protection they need. KATHY RILEY Glendale, California

