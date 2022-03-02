Big wins for Wayback, Boston in PLFLW | GALLERY

sport, local-sport,

The fourth round of the Telstra Port Lincoln Football League Women's Competition was completed on Friday with Wayback and Boston recording dominant wins. Wayback have kept their undefeated run alive with a handy 40-point win, defeating Mallee Park 7.7 (49) to 1.3 (9). Wayback set up the win in the first quarter, kicking three goals to none and adding one more in the second quarter to lead by 26 points at half time. For the Demon girls they got on top with their tackling and pressure, despite Mallee Park fighting for every possession. A further three goals saw Wayback set up a 48-point margin at the final break. The Peckerettes had their best quarter in the final quarter, finishing hard to kick their sole goal for the game to reduce the margin to 40 points by the final siren. Coach Todd McShane said tackling had been one area the team had been working hard on and used their fitness to go after the contested ball through the game. He gave a special mention to under 16 player Kia Bascomb who came on after captain Holly Wiseman came off due to injury in the first quarter and did a great job. In the earlier game Boston recorded a dominant win, defeating Lincoln South 13.3 (81) to 0.0 (0). Boston showcased great passages of play throughout the game, linking up passes well which led to multiple shots on goal. The Tigers kicked nine goals straight in the first half and added another five in the second. Souths made an effort to attack the ball throughout and had some moments but unfortunately could not set up the scoring shots they needed. Boston coach Michael Paech said the team stuck to their structures and linked up well through the midfield, continuing the progress shown the previous week against Marble Range. This next round will be a little different with teams playing two half games each this Sunday. Under 16 games will be at Centenary Oval from 12.30pm with open age games on the high school oval from 3pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/0c0eb37b-24bf-42b7-a355-b3678f6ee7ca.JPG/r1907_635_5640_2744_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg