Discover what's on across Eyre Peninsula

Prayer and reflection Ecumenical World Day of Prayer Port Lincoln World Day of Prayer at St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 14 Mortlock Terrace Port Lincoln on Friday, March 4 at 10am. For more contact Lorraine 0413 546 449. Ready to dance Wanilla Dance Yes, we're back! Dockings Band will play for dancing at the Wanilla Hall on Saturday, March 5, starting at 7.30pm. Let's welcome them back. BYO thermos and supper. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Works of art Senior Artists' Exhibition Monday, March 7 - Friday, April 1, Rotary Gallery at the Nautilus Arts Centre, Open Mon to Friday 10am-3pm and Sat 10am-1pm; See works from artists 65 years and over who reside on the Southern Eyre Peninsula. For information phone 8621 2351. Support your community North Shields Hall and Progress Association The next meeting of the North Shields Soldiers Memorial Hall and Progress Association is on Thursday, March 10 at 6pm in the North Shields Hall. All welcome. Come along and support your local community Rainbow of fun Colour Tumby Friday, March 11 - Monday, March 14, Tumby Bay. An incredible program includes Colour Tumby street art, @ the bay markets and expo, the Cruzee Car Show, and Adelaide Fringe events. For more information visit www.colourtumby.com Great drive Cruzee Car Show Sunday, March 13, Tumby Bay Foreshore, 10am-3pm; check out the cars while enjoying food, drinks, live music with dance floor and more, then spend the night rockin' to Frankie J Holden, Wilbur Wilde and Ol'55. Details - www.colourtumby.com Driven for 2022 Lincoln Auto Club AGM The annual general meeting of the Lincoln Auto Club will be held at the Ravendale Community Sports Centre at 10am on Sunday, March 20. Race for the Cup Port Lincoln Cup The Port Lincoln Cup will be on Friday March 4 at the Port Lincoln race course, with races running from 12-5pm. The Port Lincoln Cup race will start at around 4.30pm. Contact Port Lincoln Racing Club(08) 8682 3851 or email info@plrc.com.au for more information. Tickets: https://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/mga-insurance-group-2022-port-lincoln-cup/133318 Stitch in time Cea-Side Stitchers Cea-Side Stitchers meet Friday mornings from 9am to 12pm in the Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms. Residents and visitors interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to come along. Participants asked to bring their own machine or knitting, all welcome. Back on track Anglican Op Shop Parish Hall, next to roundabout on Adelaide Place and Hallet Place, from 9am-3pm. Anglican Op Shop open again each Friday until December 12. COVID-19 state regulations apply, including mask wearing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/b8149301-ac0e-40bf-9613-526d027dba83.jpg/r2093_460_5186_2208_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg