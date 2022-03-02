Discover what's on across Eyre Peninsula
Prayer and reflection
Ecumenical World Day of Prayer Port Lincoln
World Day of Prayer at St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 14 Mortlock Terrace Port Lincoln on Friday, March 4 at 10am. For more contact Lorraine 0413 546 449.
Ready to dance
Wanilla Dance
Yes, we're back! Dockings Band will play for dancing at the Wanilla Hall on Saturday, March 5, starting at 7.30pm. Let's welcome them back. BYO thermos and supper. COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Works of art
Senior Artists' Exhibition
Monday, March 7 - Friday, April 1, Rotary Gallery at the Nautilus Arts Centre, Open Mon to Friday 10am-3pm and Sat 10am-1pm; See works from artists 65 years and over who reside on the Southern Eyre Peninsula. For information phone 8621 2351.
Support your community
North Shields Hall and Progress Association
The next meeting of the North Shields Soldiers Memorial Hall and Progress Association is on Thursday, March 10 at 6pm in the North Shields Hall. All welcome. Come along and support your local community
Rainbow of fun
Colour Tumby
Friday, March 11 - Monday, March 14, Tumby Bay. An incredible program includes Colour Tumby street art, @ the bay markets and expo, the Cruzee Car Show, and Adelaide Fringe events. For more information visit www.colourtumby.com
Great drive
Cruzee Car Show
Sunday, March 13, Tumby Bay Foreshore, 10am-3pm; check out the cars while enjoying food, drinks, live music with dance floor and more, then spend the night rockin' to Frankie J Holden, Wilbur Wilde and Ol'55. Details - www.colourtumby.com
Driven for 2022
Lincoln Auto Club AGM
The annual general meeting of the Lincoln Auto Club will be held at the Ravendale Community Sports Centre at 10am on Sunday, March 20.
Race for the Cup
Port Lincoln Cup
The Port Lincoln Cup will be on Friday March 4 at the Port Lincoln race course, with races running from 12-5pm. The Port Lincoln Cup race will start at around 4.30pm. Contact Port Lincoln Racing Club(08) 8682 3851 or email info@plrc.com.au for more information. Tickets: https://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/mga-insurance-group-2022-port-lincoln-cup/133318
Stitch in time
Cea-Side Stitchers
Cea-Side Stitchers meet Friday mornings from 9am to 12pm in the Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms. Residents and visitors interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to come along. Participants asked to bring their own machine or knitting, all welcome.
Back on track
Anglican Op Shop
Parish Hall, next to roundabout on Adelaide Place and Hallet Place, from 9am-3pm. Anglican Op Shop open again each Friday until December 12. COVID-19 state regulations apply, including mask wearing.