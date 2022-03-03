sport, local-sport,

Warm weather was on the menu for the Lock Cup Races on Sunday. About 480 patrons enjoyed the great country race atmosphere that Lock provides time and time again. The day was packed with six races and other features including Fashions on the Field and the Children's Hobby Horse Race, as well as plenty of food and refreshments throughout the day. Hand To Hand, ridden by Stacey Callow and owned by Port Lincoln trainers Julie Branford and Hayley Dorward, took out the day's featured race, the 2022 Ramsey Bros Case IH Lock Cup by more than a length to the Des Courtney trained Give Peace a Chance. In the Fashions on the Field categories Brook Matcham of Port Lincoln won for Best Dressed Lady with Hannah Goldfinch runner up. Lock's Andrew Grant was named Best Dressed Man with Brady Siviour of Arno Bay runner up and Val Dunstan of Tumby Bay took home Best Race Day Hat ahead of Vickie Hancock of Murdinga. At the end of the day patrons enjoyed tunes by KBeez Gang, Kelly and Manny Duo. RACE DAY WINNERS Lock Hotel Motel Benchmark 52 Handicap: Attack the Pin (Bryan Cozamanis trainer, Stacey Callow jockey). Gerald Schlink/Lock Tyres/Greenfield Stud Maiden Plate: Fiouruki (Shane Grivell trainer, Eran Boyd jockey). WCT Rural/Lock AG Benchmark 64 Handicap: Geandge (Garret Lynch trainer, Alice Lindsay jockey). Bill Hitchcock/A and K Electrical/Crop Smart Benchmark 58 Handicap: Waterbom (Trevor Montgomerie trainer, Alice Lindsay jockey). Ramsey Bros Case IH Lock Cup: Hand To Hand (Julie Branford and Hayley Dorward trainers, Stacey Callow jockey). Roemahkita/ T Ports/Murray Pest Control Benchmark 52 Handicap: Friday Funday (Aimee Bush trainer, Alice Lindsay jockey).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/16c64235-c120-42db-8004-1bd2673ea188.jpg/r280_459_4751_2985_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg