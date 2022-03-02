sport, local-sport,

All the focus will be with Dexter You Devil as he tries to create history and win three Port Lincoln Cups in a row on Friday but at expected odds differential Grinzinger Star looks the each-way play. Grinzinger Star has delighted Port Augusta trainer Kylie McKerlie in his two runs since returning from a spell and will present this six-year-old in great order here against a few of these local horses who must be starting to feel the pinch of a long season. Should get a gun run form the low draw and the claim for Stacey Callow look advantagoues as he will only carry 54kg. Dexter You Devil can win but with the big weight, big field, he will have to go a fair way back from gate 10 and a slight query on his fitness level we might just take him on at the anticipated short quote. Expect Mount Madeira to be strong at the end of the race as we saw in the Prelude. He is right in this. Race 1 Maiden 1210m Proud Mary hasn't been disgraced in her two runs in SA having to do plenty of work in the run, with a kinder run in transit she can get the job done here. Terelli and Strip Club the obvious dangers while Akubra Black looks better suited over further but is a knockout hope on an eye-catching run last start over the unsuitable sprint trip. Race 2 Three-Year-Old 1210m Day For It has progressed nicely this season under the care of John Dunn & Krystal Bishop and backing her to go on with it here. Keep an eye on Tony Haddys filly Second Last Chance, if she can get the start right she could be a big improver on the quick back up from Lock. Boolcunda King looks to have some ability and Strawberry King looks the likely leader again but the last 100 meters the worry with her. Race 3 Flying Handicap 1210m Stick with the Rocky King trained Centrefield, she will be well fancied after her demolition job against a similar field last start. The extra trip, wide gate and a few extra kilograms shouldn't stop her if she can cross the field early from the outside gate. Respecting My Mate Sonny and Irish Mint who are quality gallopers. Midnight Brawler is capable of an upset. Race 4 Benchmark 54 1000m Alsemenu and Beermint to go hard from the rails draw and this could set it up for a closer. Looking for value a small pay Secret Charge who will be buried away the rails behind them and have last crack. Rock Hard won the Open Sprint on this day last year but all thirteen runs since have been no where near that level. Race 5 Benchmark 58 1250m Hard to ignore the win of Jonquest in his first run here, he relished a hot tempo and proved far to strong over the concluding stages. Best bet of the day. Riverside Rock looks suited dropping back in grade and to a more suitable trip, she will need to find the front and control the race however. Messerschmitt will find this easier then recent assignments. Race 6 Benchmark 62 1750m Diamonds Are has been placed in this easier race rather than taking on the Cup, surte to eb a truly run race he will get his chance at the business end of the race. Vancouver Velvet covered plenty ground last start and was solid to the line. He is the best roughie in the race. Throw Roar into your multiples as he can sneak into the placings at odds. Race 8 Benchmark 62 1350m Crowned King, Amani Farasi and Justica all finished close-up in a blanket finish over this trip on Feb 20 behind Red Dynamo and you can expect them to fight this race out. With clear air we keep faith in Amani Farasi to send us out on a winning note. DEXTER YOU DEVIL Class runner shooting for three Cups in a row. Good run in the Strathalbyn Cup when runner-up to Resurge then pulled up lame from his last start failure at listed level three-weeks ago. Will take a power of beating if right. SPLASH SOME CASH Comes into the race with some impressive form for former local trainer David Page. Solid on-speed performance in winning the Kangaroo Island Cup at latest start and will make his own luck at the top. GRINZINGER STAR Looks to be a sense of timing with this six-year-old from the Kylie McKerlie stable who placed in the Port Augusta Cup before winning the Quorn Cup last year. Good first-up run behind My Mate Sonny then game in defeat in the Prelude when grabbed late. Peaks here third up. Top chance. MOUNT MADIERA New addition to the Dunn & Bishop barn who was very impressive winning the Prelude at his first look at the track. No worry with him running the trip and looks one of the live chances. LEONARDA Loves racing here with six wins from sixteen starts at Port Lincoln. Scored a couple of solid wins over the staying trips here over Cup aspirants Pualo Pace and Fearless Al but failed to fire when well fancied in the Prelude. Give another chance? WITCH KID Haven't seen the best of her this season but she did battle away along the rails to place in the Prelude to restore some hope that she can feature here in the big dance. Ran third in this race last year but is she going as well? PAULO PACE Honest one-paced stayer who stuck on okay in the Prelude to be beaten three lengths. Will whack away on speed but as usual is expected to find a few better late in the race. FEARLESS AL Tough campaigner who has been up a long time this being his 13th run this season. Finished off stylishly to run second to Dexter You Devil in this race last year but only win this season has been at Benchmark 58 level. Never far away but would need a lot to go right to be winning. AUSSIE SOJOURN Showed continued improvement with each run this prep and really caught the eye with a fast finishing second in the Kangaroo Island Cup. Roughie. ONEMORE MARSHALL Had a terrific first season. Brave in the Prelude when used up early to lead. Can run a race if ridden patiently. SHINSEKI Couple of handy placings behind Diamonds Are over the longer trips in January and finished on the heels of the placegetters in the Prelude. Not hopeless. CHONCAPE Ceduna and Thevenard Cup winner but likely to struggle here. JAKAZONE Failed to flatter this preparation and is just making up the numbers. GOTTABITON Ran fourth in this race last year but recent form not good enough.

