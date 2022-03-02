Flathead starting to show

community,

After a bit of a break, there is plenty to report in the local fishing scene. Here is what was biting and where. WEST COAST Mulloway reports from around the Dog Fence-Yalata area have been about lots of undersized fish, but plenty of good gummy sharks. Squid baits were the standout. Reports from all of the bays up the coast have been good. King George whiting, squid, tommies, snook and garfish are all in good numbers. Flathead have started to show where the water is cooling. Salmon are in good numbers on the surf beaches. Locks Well, Elliston and Talia have all been good for salmon to 4kg and gummy sharks at night. Tuna have been reported offshore in good numbers, they have been up to 15kg. Offshore has also been good for kingfish, samson fish and the usual reef species. COFFIN BAY King George whiting have been caught to 35cm in the bay. There are plenty of salmon trout, snook, gummy sharks and some good sized garfish throughout the bay. Farm Beach has the same sort of fish in good numbers, along with plenty of squid over the shallow weed beds. Seal Corner and the Ledge have been good for whiting, snook, salmon trout, tommies and garfish on prawn or squid baits. We have had a few reports of big King George whiting out in deeper water off Farm Beach with some of the fish being well over 40cm. Flathead are being caught right around the bay, soft plastics and shallow diving minnows have been working well. Almonta/Gunyah has been good for Salmon to 4kg. The reef fishing is still very good when boaties can get offshore. Large nannygai, blue morwong and gummy sharks have been caught while drifting over reefs with jigs and baits. Tuna are still around in good numbers. Reef head, the Hummocks, and out to Rocky has been the best area, but heading north to Krawse rocks is also a good option. The Rocky and Greenly Island areas are still producing large kingfish and samson fish on jigs and live baits. PORT LINCOLN Squid, King George whiting, tommies, snook and garfish have been around in good numbers for land based anglers from the Town Jetty, Wharf, Snooks Landing, Murrays Point and plenty of other spots. Squid, prawns or Goolwa cockle baits have been working well. Fishing early morning or late in the afternoon has been the most productive periods. For boaties, Boston, Louth and Proper bays are firing for King George whiting to 45cm, big garfish, lots of large squid, big tommies, salmon and snook. Small kingfish have been caught in the marina and larger models have been sighted around the wharf area. Schools of salmon to 4kg have been reported along the Sleaford to Wanna coast. Metal lures or brined pilchards have been the best options. Tuna reports have picked up around the bottom of Thistle and Williams islands. Tuna pens are being towed in at the moment, so expect to see tuna out from Boston Island to Rosalind Shoal if you are heading out that way. Offshore, there are still plenty of big nannygai and gummy sharks being caught on most reefs. There are also a few samson fish and kingfish on some of the reefs. Blue swimmer crabs are right throughout the bays. Large males are pretty easy to get if you drop nets in 2-5 metres of water when the tide is running. TUMBY BAY Squid, tommies, snook and salmon trout have all been caught from around the jetty and out in the bay. The Group has King George whiting to 45cm, big snook and squid and plenty of tommies. SA cockles or fresh squid have been the best baits for the bigger whiting. PORT NEILL/ARNO BAY King George whiting, squid, snook, garfish and tommies have been caught by boaties. Good numbers of squid and tommies have been caught from the jetties. COWELL Inside the harbour there have been yellowfin whiting, garfish and a few tommies. Blue swimmer crabs are being caught in good numbers right throughout the harbour. Outside the harbour there are King George whiting, tommies, garfish and snook.

