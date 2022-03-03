news, local-news,

A tribute is being made to recognise the 'Barwell Boys' of Lower Eyre Peninsula, 100 years on from their arrival in Australia. This year marks the centenary of the arrival of the first Barwell Boys on the SS Largs Bay in June, 1922, as 100 British boys aged 15-18 were the first of more than 1500 post-war migrants to be involved in the South Australian Farm Apprenticeship Scheme. The name Barwell Boys refers to South Australian premier Henry Barwell, who re-launched the scheme to develop the state's agricultural industry after thousands of young men died fighting for Australia in World War I. The Barwell Boys went out to farms across the state, including on Eyre Peninsula, and while not all experiences on the farms were positive, many stayed in Australia and made new lives for themselves. Overall 1444 Barwell Boys migrated to Australia. One was Alfred Taylor, whose daughter Beth Carter has been busy organising a plaque commemorating the Barwell Boys who worked on farms across Lower Eyre Peninsula. Mrs Carter said her father was originally from Birmingham, England and he travelled to Australia with a friend on the passenger ship Benalla in 1922. "When he came out here in 1922 he was sent to Cungena to work on a farm there, it was a three year apprenticeship and he was paid properly," she said. "My father came from cold Birmingham to very hot Cungena and was doing things like removing scrub for farmland and mostly by hand or with horses...and later cropping." Mrs Carter said she looked to have a plaque installed in Cummins and had applied with the Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council for the plaque to be located at the Railway Triangle. She said with the centenary anniversary happening this year, it was important to recognise the contributions made by the Barwell Boys. "It's very appropriate, they made a lot of sacrifices coming here and a lot never ever went home," she said. "Many became successful farmers and businessmen." The apprenticeship scheme was disbanded in 1924 when the newly elected Labor government was elected, but was re-introduced in 1927 with a new group of 125 apprentices coming out, known as 'Little Brothers'. Annual reunions of Barwell Boys, their children and grandchildren had taken place in Adelaide since the 1970s and a reunion has been organised for March 30 this year at The Highway in Plympton. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/721596b5-8fb1-415b-8a41-b958196b9c47.JPG/r507_197_5080_2781_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg