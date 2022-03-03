news, local-news,

Two Tumby Bay residents will be hitting the trail in Tasmania later this month, in turn raising money and awareness for the local Parkinson's disease support group. Tumby Bay residents Stephen Hibbit and Garry Hibble will join former Ungarra farmer Charles Jacka and his brother John Jacka in cycling the Tasmanian Trail from Devonport to Dover from March 17, a journey of nearly 500km with a total ascension of about 8500m. Mr Hibbit said after he and some friends did a similar ride last year, it was decided to do this ride as a challenge, however the thought then turned into supporting a local community group or charity. "A local community group we thought was a very worthwhile cause was Eyre Peninsula Parkinson's Support Group, mainly because they're self funded," he said. "They try to do community fundraising wherever they can and we thought we'd like to support them, also everyone doing the ride has been touched directly or indirectly by Parkinson's." With help from support group leader Natasha Clark a Go Fund Me page was set up with nearly $1500 already raised. Mr Hibbit said the money would help the group with its ongoing efforts, including the aim of bringing a neurologist back to visit the region. "There are nearly 30 people in Tumby Bay alone who have Parkinson's," he said. "We want to raise funds for (the support group) to use at their discretion to raise awareness of Parkinson's disease." Ms Clark said it was amazing to see this effort to support the group. "It's a really great feeling to have someone else who is willing to help us out," she said. "We're hoping to raise a bit more awareness over here and get a neurologist to visit the region again to educate the community." As for physical preparation for the ride, Mr Hibbit said the team had been training for the past two to three weeks, due to Tumby Bay being relatively flat they had done some riding in western Port Lincoln. He said it was a matter of acclimatising the body to the ride, including the altitude. The ride along the Tasmanian Trail will take place across 11 day, with break days in between, starting from March 17. Mr Hibbit said progress on the ride would be done through Strava and provided through the Eyre Peninsula Parkinson's Support Group Facebook page. People can donate to the cause by visiting the 'Shaking it up for Parkinson's Awareness' Go Fund Me page. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/18549de9-9484-4133-8956-8543ef47c884_rotated_270.jpg/r0_823_3024_2532_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg