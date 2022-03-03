news, local-news,

South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service is looking for more recruits to join its team of firefighters locally in Port Lincoln. Retained Firefighters are employed on a part-time/on-call basis and operate as a collective team to respond to a wide range of emergencies including fires, rescues and hazardous materials incidents. Regional Commander Michael Shepherd explained what characteristics the MFS will be looking for in new part-time Firefighters, and the skills they will develop during training. "The MFS are looking for community minded people interested in becoming part of a team, challenging themselves, and learning new skills," Mr Shepherd said. "If successful, the new part-time firefighter recruits will be trained in structural and rural firefighting, road crash and technical rescue, as well as response to hazardous materials incidents - These skills will enable them to respond to a large range of emergencies and assist community members in times of need." "If you are empathetic, team focused, fit and active, and want to help your community in your spare time, the MFS are always looking for new recruits to join our team." Port Lincoln MFS Station Officer Shane Porter further outlined the role. "Retained Firefighters are paid a retainer to be on-call and also paid for callout attendances as well," Mr Porter explained. Retained Firefighters operate around their full-time employment outside of the MFS, responding to emergencies 24/7, with Mr Porter adding the approved staffing compliment for Port Lincoln Station is 22 firefighters to ensure the station runs smoothly, with the organisation currently having 6 vacancies. Mr Porter said the MFS primary response zone is the City of Port Lincoln area, however, it also responds to road crash rescue incidents and to support the CFS outside of Port Lincoln, adding MFS attends around 250 calls a year on average. "We have a target key performance indicator of arriving at an incident within 11 minutes of time of call," he continued. "Having the maximum amount of crew helps us do that because it gets the required number of fire fighters to the station quicker and out the door." Mr Porter outlined the four appliances MFS recruits train to utilise. "We have a pump rescue appliance, a telescopic aerial pumper, a smaller grass fire / support unit and a bulk water carrier as well," he said. Mr Porter outlined the recruitment process. "Once recruits commence, they then do two weekend training courses in basic fire fighting skills and breathing apparatus operations. "After that they can start responding on the fire appliances to call outs - we try to get people recruited and on the trucks as quickly as possible." He said Retained Firefighters train Tuesday nights for 3 hours from 6pm-9pm, explaining what the next phase of training entails after recruits cover the basics. "Recruits will undertake a professional development program where amongst other areas they train to become pump operators, aerial appliance operators and road crash rescue operators." He added employees must undertake 80% of all training nights throughout the year. The MFS utilises a smart phone app for firefighter availability, with Mr Porter explaining what the organisation's availability system entails. "You can click on and click off your availability through the app and you can schedule out periods when you are not going to be available and when you are." Mr Porter stressed MFS needs at least 8-10 Retained Firefighters to be available out of the 22 at any given time, to ensure an appropriate response within the prescribed standards. He explained the MFS employs Retained Firefighters from the Port Lincoln community, who live within a reasonable timeframe from the station. "We are seeking people from the community who live within 10 minutes drive from the station." Further information on Retained Firefighter recruitment can be found on the MFS website, or apply by sending your resume to sue.gray@sa.gov.au

