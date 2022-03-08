news, local-news,

Port Lincoln residents are invited to view the updated concept plans for Whait Reserve in a free community event at the reserve on Tuesday. The council will hold a barbecue and is inviting people to have a chat about the planned upgrades between 12.30pm and 3pm. Community organisations Headspace Port Lincoln, West Coast Youth and Community Support and Crime Stoppers will also be involved to provide information on their services. Mayor Brad Flaherty said revised plans would be presented which showed spaces for people of all ages to enjoy. "Following community consultation on the concept plans late last year architect Damien McQuillan and landscape designer Uta Enneking-McQuillan have finished the revised plans," he said. "The upgrades will create a space for active recreation, play and connection for people of all ages." Lincoln Gardens Primary School students, in particular from years 5-6 will be involved in finalising the design and selecting play equipment for the adventure and nature play spaces. School principal Sandra Spencer said this was a great opportunity for the students to be involved in the development of Whait Reserve and they would have the chance to provide their input in planing and encourage them to look after the reserve to enjoy with their families. The upgrades are funded through a grant of $322,910 through the state government's Planning and Development Fund's 2021/2022 Open Space Program, with the council providing the balance. Stage one works are expected to take place by June 30 this year. The council has thanked Rotary Club of Port Lincoln and Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln for their support and sponsorship of the barbecue and shade facilities.

Port Lincoln City Council to unveil revised Whait Reserve plans