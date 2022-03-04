sport, local-sport,

The Port Lincoln and Districts Softball Association grand final is on Saturday which will see Squaws and Shields contest for this year's A grade premiership. Here is a preview of the two sides ahead of Saturday's grand final. Tom Hull (coach): Extremely passionate experienced coach who is highly respected by his players. Reads the play well knows how to bring out the best in his team. Jac Hage (assistant coach/player): Very passionate about softball loves to inspire her players. Can play second base/catcher/outfield - versatility at its best, awesome leg speed to cover ground both fielding running bases. Kerry-Ann Simes (base coach): Experienced coach who has so much passion for softball her club, has stepped in to support the coaches players. Deb Hull (scorer): Loves her job. Motivates the players keeps the coach on his toes. Alana Jantke (pitcher): Squaws best and fairest. Confident, quality pitcher with excellent ball control. Works tirelessly in defence always gives her team 100 per cent, dangerous with the bat quick around the bases. Ella Blewit (catcher): Has led her team exceptionally well again this season as captain. Directs the play brilliantly behind the plate works hard to make sure nothing gets past, very powerful, reliable batter. Kimberley Simes (first base): Focused, driven solid in defence, experienced first baser with skillful glove talent to pick up anything that is thrown her way, very consistent with the bat. Shenice Wells (third base): Great speed with phenomenal glove work a rocket of a throwing arm. Judges the ball well, powerful in the batter's box, known to hit home runs. Jennie-Lee Te Wano (short stop): Squaws legend who has dominated again at short stop this season with very solid defence a strong throwing arm, highly respected by her teammates. Claire Norsworthy (left field): Very talented outfielder who works tirelessly for her team to make sure nothing gets past, extremely powerful batter just as good an arm. Jacinta Packer (centre field): Reads the play exceptionally well is very quick to the ball. Gloves everything sent her way, reliable batter quick around the bases. Shyane McDonald (right field): Brilliant outfielder with an extremely strong throwing arm, covers a lot of ground a powerful batter when she gets behind the ball. Anna Te Wano: Squaws under 16 best and fairest. Junior player who has cemented her spot in the A grade team this year. Versatile in the field, can slot in anywhere do the job, reliable with the bat good leg speed around the bases. Kia Bascomb: Squaws under 16 runner up best and fairest. Junior player who has stepped up immensely this season proven to be a great asset to her team. Works hard is versatile in the field, dangerous with the bat quick around the bases. SHIELDS Luke Howie (coach): Has been a huge asset for the senior sides and club over the past few seasons. He is a passionate and supportive leader who believes in every single player, teaching the side to be mentally strong. Has a wealth of knowledge, is the driving force behind this sides success over the last few seasons. Kira Picken (scorer): Not only can she score she can also take the field and do some damage which was on display last week in the prelim final. Picken is an essential voice with loads of knowledge coming from the bench and is always there to offer support and advice. Dannielle Miegel (pitcher): Miegel has taken majority of the pitching duties this year, she has had a solid season and will be determined this week after missing the prelim final. Strong hitter that likes to punch the ball through the infield and bring the runners in. Melissa Balek (catcher): Balek has spent the entire season behind home plate, has really finished the season strongly, not too many runners are stealing bases on her arm lately. Has been a major factor in scoring runs this season, confident with the bat and gets the job done. Holley Shepperd (first base): Shepperd plays first base really well. Her stretches to take the throws are sight to behold with many outs this season of the back of her stretches. Another player like likes to drive the ball flat and hard with bat in hand Karinda Weisz (second base): PJ as she's commonly known has been a stalwart in Port Lincoln softball for many years. Bringing her into the side at second base mid-season has paid off. With such a young side her knowledge and guidance is second to none. While the pace has gone from the legs she's a very smart base runner. Luka Woods (third base): Woods has been sensational this season as team captain, her team mates love her and her leadership is second to none. Started the season at right field but has shifted into third base really well, has also pitched the last two wins including the prelim final. Can placement hit with power too. Taylor Darby (right field): Darby has been sensational this season which is her first out of juniors, playing between third base and right field. The kid has talent to burn. In the batter's box, loves to drive the ball hard flat and has some good pace in the legs, look for her to hit big after smashing a home run in the prelim final. Porscha Shepperd (short stop): Porsha Shepperd is another player fresh out of juniors. This kid can seriously play and is an absolute star at short stop, her voice and play calling really steadies her infield, loves being aggressive on base too. Eliza Hartwich (left field): Hartwich is another player in her first year of seniors, she has been solid all year at left field and when her confidence is up watch for her to really hit the ball hard in the batting box Liza Dela Cruz (centre field): Dela Cruz sits out at centre field and loves the challenge of getting under the fly balls. Can rocket the ball back to the bases rather quickly. In the batter's box she hits hard, runs fast and does not mind a slide. Tara Welsh: Welsh started the season in the A grade and dropped back to the B grade to find some form with the bat. Whilst she has been a big part of the B grade success she can be used as a backup pitcher in this game or at first base. Lily Muller: Muller is a part of the group of juniors that came up this year. She started in the A grade at second base before dropping back to B grade, she could also be utilised in the outfield. Has a powerful swing with bat in hand and she can potentially do damage if she can put the ball in play, her leg speed puts pressure on fielders.

Squaws and Shields line up for Port Lincoln softball grand final