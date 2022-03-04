Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday: 1984 | GALLERY

news, local-news,

Flashback time is here again! Before looking forward to the weekend, enjoy this look back at some of the images which featured in the Port Lincoln Times in years gone by. This week we are going back 38 years to feature the people who appeared in the Port Lincoln Times throughout March, 1984. Can you see anyone you recognise in this week's photos? Do you remember any of the events featured here? MORE FLASHBACKS: Norwood are set to play in Port Lincoln against West Adelaide in April, while back in 1984 Port Adelaide took on South Adelaide in the Escort Cup match at Stamford Oval. We love seeing our athletes wear green and gold and then, hopefully, stand atop the podium with 'Advance Australia Fair' playing. This was the year green and gold officially became Australia's national colours and Advance Australia Fair was proclaimed as the national anthem. NOTE: This gallery may contain images of deceased Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander persons and may cause distress to those communities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/75e86cef-2f9e-4bbc-8e8d-6d4d881988c7_rotated_270.JPG/r332_1175_3715_3086_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg