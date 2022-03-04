news, local-news,

The Marshall Liberal Government has announced that it if re-elected it will invest $4.5 million to work to establish a new inclusive education unit at Ceduna Area School for students living with a disability. The school has been experiencing an increasing demand for learning spaces allocated to children living with a disability, with the new unit assisting in maximising educational outcomes for the students in a specialist learning facility. Minister for Education John Gardner emphasised that the Marshall Liberal Government is committed to supporting students with disability. "The Marshall Liberal Government has radically increased funding for students with disability in government schools and preschools," said Minister Gardner. "More students are being supported in inclusive education than ever before, whether that's in mainstream classes or in special options." He explained that a new inclusive education unit at Ceduna Area School would enable educators to support students with disability within a setting better suited to their needs, outlining the opportunities it will open up. "We want to ensure all children and young people across South Australia are given the best possible opportunities to access a world class education, setting them on the pathway to being their best selves." Funding for this project has come from existing department resources which were previously unallocated. Member for Flinders Peter Treloar welcomed the announcement. "Our Liberal Candidate Sam Telfer and I have been listening to the community and know just how valued a new inclusive education unit will be," said Mr Treloar. "This project will be tremendously important not only for the state-of-the-art facilities it will provide for students with disability, but also because it will allow for the return of space to the community library that is currently needed to cater for student demand." Mr Treloar said that it had been noted that Ceduna Area School is the largest area school on Eyre Peninsula, recognising the demand for these facilities in particular continuing to increase. "This school already does a wonderful job supporting students with disability and a new inclusive education unit will help that great work continue well into the future." A $4 million upgrade was recently completed at Ceduna Area School as part of the Marshall Liberal Government's record $1.5 billion investment in public education infrastructure. The upgrade includes a new consolidated senior learning area, working towards greater connectivity between indoor and outdoor learning spaces and a new administration building and main entrance on May Crescent.

Government announces inclusive education unit at Ceduna school