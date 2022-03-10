news, property, boston, house of the week, real estate view, buy home, for sale

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 5 BED | 3.5 BATH | 5 CAR Secure electric gated fencing leads you to the grand entrance of this spectacular architecturally designed home. Perfectly positioned on flat acreage with some gently undulating paddocks, you will be sure to enjoy the cool sea breezes and balmy evenings together with a relaxing rural outlook and vast panoramic ocean views. Ideally located just off Port Lincoln's picturesque north shore coastline and a short convenient drive to Lincoln. Offering subdivision potential (subject to council consent) plus B&B potential, there are two levels of exquisite floorplan comprising five bedrooms, a spacious office, 3.5 bathrooms, a spa, casual and formal living areas, a quality kitchen, a second smaller kitchenette, laundries on both levels for your convenience and an undercover entertaining area with a pizza oven. Sophisticated fixtures throughout include tall ceilings, leadlight, tiled and carpeted flooring, gas outlets, ceiling fans, split system airconditioning, ducted vacuum, 18 solar panels, gas and electric hot water and security shutters, just to name a few. Large glass sliding doors access multiple expansive decking areas. Pack the motorbike and bring the pets, there are four fully fenced paddocks with animal shelters, an established orchard, rose and vegetable gardens and more than 400,000L of rainwater. This property offers an easy rural lifestyle with under the main roof garaging, multiple sheds and a carport. This perfect package is available on a walk-in walk-out basis by negotiation and beautifully blends the convenience of nearby city facilities with a rural seaside lifestyle. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/77c4890c-fd48-45fd-a9e6-c5f9d1f5be2e.jpeg/r5_106_2044_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg