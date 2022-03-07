news, local-news,

Colour Tumby weekend in Tumby Bay is set to be a rockin' one as Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde bring their show to the town on March 13. The two performers will perform with their band at the Tumby Bay Soldier's Memorial Hall at 7.30pm, as well as feature at the Cruzee Car Show earlier in the day. Holden was lead singer of Ol' 55 and is also known for his flim and television career, which includes Round the Twist, The Odd Angry Shot, Underbelly and A Place To Call Home, which he won a Logie for in 2019. Wilde also featured in Ol' 55 as well as Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons, and on television was famous for his role on the variety show Hey Hey it's Saturday. Holden said he was looking forward to bringing the show to a region like the Eyre Peninsula and looked forward to being a part of the weekend's festivities. "I'm very excited for a number of reasons, I do love that part of the world," he said. "I played at the Tunarama Festival before and was having a good look around 4-5 years ago with the TV show called 'What's Up Down Under'. "I live in the far south coast of New South Wales (at Pambula), near Eden and Bega, so I'm a big advocate for the regions and I'm thrilled these sorts of festivals are coming back." The show will feature live music, including hits from Ol' 55, Jo Jo Zep and Skyhooks, as well as a night of theatrics, stories and even audience participation. Performing with Holden and Wilde will include Jim Manzie who was bass player and songwriter with Ol' 55 as well as Skyhooks drummer Freddie Strauks. Holden said he looked forward to getting out and seeing Tumby Bay and the festival, including the vintage cars and the street art, as he had been involved in getting murals "When we go to places I do like to have a look around, get a feel of the place and do the gig," he said. The Road Runners Car Club is excited to see Holden in town in time for the Cruzee Car Show, and has attempted to pay tribute through having local owners of FJ Holdens display their vehicles at the car show on March 13. Car club president Ian Charlton said the club hoped to get about 10 FJ Holdens at the car show. "It was a chance to get the FJs out and have them side by side," he said. Mr Charlton said there was more space for the car display this year with part of the front street to be incorporated in the car displays. As well as classic cars and motorcycles the car show will include live music from 'The President's Men', a dance floor and food including donuts, barbecue and fish and chips, as well as coffee and a bar, with the Holden and Wilde show later that evening at the Tumby Bay hall. Holden said he was looking forward to seeing the street art, the classic cars, and the local crowd at the hall for the live show. "We've got a great lineup and a great show with lots of harmonies and good, rocking beats," he said. "We're really looking forward to seeing everybody there and we want to see your face in the place!" For more information about this and other events included in the Colour Tumby festival, visit www.colourtumby.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/e950598d-f180-45b7-ad76-ad6b779a2cb4.jpg/r542_349_5191_2976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg