Splash Some Cash has added another country racing cup to his record after taking out the MGA Insurance Group 2022 Port Lincoln Cup on Friday afternoon. Many eyes were on favourite Dexter You Devil, trained and ridden by Shayne Cahill, who was aiming for his third straight Port Lincoln Cup win. Splash Some Cash led going into the home straight ahead of Jakazone when Dexter You Devil looked to come home strong up the middle. Despite the late challenge, Sophie Logan on Splash Some Cash was too strong to take the win ahead of Dexter You Devil by one and a half lengths. Grizinger Star finished 2.6 lengths behind in third. This is the fifth country cup win for Splash Some Cash, following wins at Wentworth and Nhill in 2019, as well as two straight Kangaroo Island Cup victories in 2021-22. Murray Bridge based owner/trainer David Page said there was some concern with Dexter You Devil coming up outside, despite being well ahead of the rest of the field. "I thought 'we're going to hang on for a nice second', but he's tough this horse and he just kept fighting and held on to win," he said. "We bred him, we had him a long time, had in the family since he was born, had a lot of good fun with him and he just keeps on delivering." Page said this was his first trip back to Port Lincoln in 10 years. This was the second cup winning ride for Logan, following the win on Lady Conquistador in 2019. Logan said she was not planning to lead but Splash Some Cash proved too strong going down the straight. She said she loved riding Splash Some Cash, who she described as "a fit and happy horse", and commended the work of Page as trainer. "I thought I was going at a good enough clip, but in hindsight my horse is quite a tough horse and he loves a bit of competition early in the race, it just makes him that little bit stronger and I was just glad we got a few cheap sectionals and he was too strong in the finish," she said. "I couldn't be more grateful to ride the cup for David Page and his wife Bec and the family." Cahill said despite not getting the third straight cup win Dexter You Devil still gave an impressive run. "I'm happy with the horse, he ran out of his skin and had done a super job with the big weight," he said. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

