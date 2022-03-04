Driver arrested after cannabis found in traffic stop

news, local-news,

A Port Lincoln man has been charged with drug offences following a traffic stop at Cowell on Thursday. Just before 4pm on March 3 Cowell Police stopped a vehicle on the Lincoln Highway for a mobile driver test. Police report a search revealed a trafficable quantity of cocaine and a commercial quantity of cannabis inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the man's home located a cannabis plant, dried cannabis, implements for consuming cannabis and an air rifle which had been modified making it a prescribed firearm. A 63-year-old Port Lincoln man was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled drug and trafficking a commercial quantity of a controlled drug. The man was granted bail to appear in Whyalla Magistrates Court on April 5. Police encourage anyone with information on the manufacture, sale and possession of illegal drugs to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au, you can remain anonymous.

Port Lincoln man faces drug charges following Cowell traffic stop