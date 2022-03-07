sport, local-sport,

Boston and Mallee Park have had a successful Sunday, going two-for-two in the latest round of the Telstra PLFLW Competition in Port Lincoln. The fifth round of the competition was a little different with the five teams playing two games made up of one half each, under 16 games on Centenary Oval and open age on the Port Lincoln High School Oval. Boston started their day with a close, well fought encounter again Wayback, earning a thrilling one-point win 1.2 (8) to 1.1 (7). The Tigers had the edge with their disposals and run from the contests, however Wayback held the line effectively, creating contests and applying pressure to ensure Boston made every possession count. Boston had the majority of inside 50s in the first half, kicking 1.2, however it was Wayback who was on the attack for most of the quarter and were in with a chance when they scored their only goal of the game. The Tigers would weather the storm to take the win by one point. They moved on to face Marble Range in the next game and showcased their ongoing improvement, hitting targets and applying tackling pressure when they were without the ball. Boston set up the win in the first half with four goals, including two from Brooke Neindorf, while adding another three in the second half, two from Jemma Schilling and one from Emma Brewster which got the Tiger faithful cheering. To their credit Marble Range never gave in and the still developing Rangers team showed tenacity around the contests, winning their share of the ball, Boston were just a much stronger team overall. However a major challenger for the premiership has emerged in Mallee Park after they recorded two hard fought wins themselves. They also recorded a one-point win against Lincoln South. The Peckerettes showcased speed from the contests and penetrating kicks, which served them well in setting up inside 50s. Jacqui Johncock kicked Mallee Park's sole goal in the first half, but Souths tried to come home strong themselves and have been showing continued improvement with their pressure and use of the ball. Marlee Anderson gave the Eagles girls some hope in the second half with a gal of their own but time ran out as Mallee Park held on for the one-point win. The Peckerettes followed up with another hard-fought win against Wayback. Mallee Park looked to dominate the centre clearances and made it a physical match as Wayback applied their own pressure. Zenita Walsh kicked the Peckerettes' first goal but Wayback would find a response through M'Hiret Otto, only for Mallee Park to add two more through Walsh and Johncock. Wayback attacked ferociously throughout the second half while Mallee Park applied their own pressure. The Demons kicked the sole goal of the quarter through Brooke Moore but tough defensive footy saw scores being few and far between, with the two sides managing one behind each. Mallee Park coach Andy Page said the team had been developing well and have been helped by training with the A grade men, and their development has shown in their two games. This sets up an exciting top-two showdown this coming Friday as Mallee Park take on Boston. Lincoln South scored the only other win on Sunday, their first for the competition, as they defeated Marble Range by 17 points. The Eagles have shown increasing improvement themselves with some good disposals and movement with the likes of Eliza Jacobs and Makaya Bryant showing their leadership and skills among others. OPEN AGE Lincoln South 3.6 (24) def Marble Range 1.1 (7) Boston 1.2 (8) def Wayback 1.1 (7) Mallee Park 1.3 (9) def Lincoln South 1.2 (8) Boston 7.5 (47) def Marble Range 0.0 (0) Mallee Park 3.1 (19) def Wayback 2.1 (13) UNDER 16 Lincoln South 6.3 (39) def Marble Range 2.1 (13) Boston 3.1 (19) def Wayback 2.1 (13) Lincoln South 2.5 (17) def Mallee Park 1.1 (7) Boston 2.2 (14) def Marble Range 0.4 (4) Wayback 4.0 (24) def Mallee Park 2.1 (13)

