Champions emerge from many fields

Many champions are emerging in the region, not just with some of the big sport events happening now, but also with people stepping up for their community. One of these big sport events was the MGA Insurace Group 2022 Port Lincoln Cup at the Port Lincoln Racecourse on Friday. It saw the Murray Bridge-trained Splash Some Cash take out the cup race. The race had a story behind it with Dexter You Devil aiming for a third-straight cup win, but Splash Some Cash led into the straight and held that lead to the finishing post, despite Dexter You Devil's challenge. Splash Some Cash has already seen some success in country racing. This included a second Kangaroo Island Cup win as well as wins previously at Wentworth and Nhill. Stories like this in racing are always great to see and it will be exciting to see if Splash Some Cash returns to Port Lincoln to defend the title. A big ride of another kind will involve a pair of Tumby Bay residents as Stephen Hibbit and Garry Hibble will be among a group of cyclists taking on the Tasmanian Trail to raise money and awareness for the Eyre Peninsula Parkinson's Support Group. They will be joining former Ungarra farmer Charles Jacka and his brother John Jacka on a trek of nearly 500km with a total ascension of about 8500km. Taking on a journey of this length will be hard work, but will be well worth it to help support a group that helps the many people in the region who face a challenge every day with Parkinson's disease. We wish them the very best in their journey and hope the community can get behind them and their cause. You can also be a champion through the preservation or promotion of history, keeping it alive so generations to come can remember and learn from it. This has been seen through local woman Beth Carter who has worked to get a plaque created which honours the Barwell Boys who worked on farms on Lower Eyre Peninsula. This year marks 100 years since the first Barwell Boys arrived in South Australia from England, under a scheme re-initiated by Premier Henry Barwell to work on farms which saw a labour shortage following the deaths of so many young men in World War I. This is a piece of history that should be kept alive and it is great to see some local initiative to ensure people can remember the Barwell Boys this year and within the next 100 years. Finally, look for a champion of entertainment making his appearance in Tumby Bay this coming weekend as Frankie J Holden will perform as part of the Colour Tumby festivities. Together with his On The Prowl bandmate Wilbur Wilde they will provide a night of music, theatrics, storytelling and entertainment which is sure to delight the audience at the Tumby Bay Soldier's Memorial Hall. Colour Tumby is looking like a major event, so look out for coverage of the weekend's festivities online next week. Be sure to also look out for more big stories coming your way online at www.portlincolntimes.com.au. Happy reading! Jarrad Delaney - Port Lincoln Times senior journalist

Champions emerge from many fields