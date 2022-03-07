news, local-news,

The Marshall Liberal Government has announced it will invest $38.8 million into working to replace old transportable buildings across South Australian schools, including Port Lincoln Junior Primary School at $1.35 million. The government said it would be working to support students with "world-class" modern learning spaces, with the next stage in the Marshall Liberal Government's record investment into education infrastructure seeing aging structures removed at 20 school sites across the state in order to make room for new, high quality modular learning spaces. Minister for Education John Gardner said the upgrades would be delivered over the next four years, representing the first stage for what will be an ongoing program for outdated facilities and upgrading school learning environments across the state. "Modular building technology has really come into its own during the Marshall Liberal Government's record $1.5 billion program of works to improve our public schools," Minister Gardner continued. "School communities have been very impressed with this cutting-edge construction process as it provides wonderful new facilities in a shorter timeframe and with less disruption than traditional construction methods. Minister Gardner said children deserve a world class education, adding he believes the modern modular facilities will enhance the way teachers deliver lessons and improve learning opportunities for students, outlining the other benefits these projects will bring. "These new buildings will not just provide excellent learning environments, they will also support the building industry and local jobs," Minister Gardner said. "We want to make those tired transportables from the 50s and 60s a thing of the past - I look forward to seeing these outdated buildings transported to their final resting place." He mentioned he believes this is an investment in the state's future, helping children learn the skills they require to be on the pathway to a successful future. Deputy Premier and Member for Stuart Dan van Holst Pellekaan welcomed the announcement. "These significant upgrades at Augusta Park and Willsden Primary Schools will build a stronger future for children in Port Augusta, helping them receive the best possible education to set them on the pathways to future success," Mr van Holst Pellekaan said. "These projects will build on the fantastic education upgrades we've already delivered in our community including a $7.68 million upgrade at Port Augusta Secondary School and a $10.5 million upgrade at John Pirie Secondary School." Funding for this project comes from existing department resources which were previously unallocated. A re-elected Marshall Liberal Government will also invest $8 million to purchase 25 large buses to meet increasing demand across a range of routes that service schools in regional South Australia. This investment will also go towards maintenance of the current small bus fleet.

Marshall Liberal Government announce investment into Port Lincoln Primary School