sport, local-sport,

CHARLTON 5/190 DEF TASMAN 10/157 Charlton have earned a big win ahead of finals, defeating Tasman by 33 runs at Centenary Oval on Saturday. Charlton elected to bat first but Tasman's attack did well to claim three wickets within the first 11 overs, with Cody Siebert bowling Tyrese Sincock (1), while Luke Strudwick bowled Connor Madden (14) then caught Dylan Dunn (7). Charlton were 3/43 after 11 overs. Things picked up with Trevor Matheson and Luke Yancic who put on a 49-run partnership across nearly 20 overs, despite Andrew Frick limiting opportunities with eight runs score off his four overs, including two maidens. Matheson was finally bowled by Siebert for 47, bringing Jack Shanley to the crease and the pair would add another 49 runs to the total with some great batting. Yancic was caught behind by Matt James for 45 but Shanley kept going, finishing not out on 37 alongside Nick Wright (19 n.o.) to see Charlton at 5/190 after 45 overs. Strudwick took 2/33 off his eight overs with one catch and one maiden while Siebert also impressed with 2/29 off seven. Shanley back up his batting performance with the ball, limiting runs off his first five overs and bowling James Stockham out for two. Bodhi Fauser and Andrew Frick put on a 61-run partnership, which included three boundaries each, across the next 17 overs before Fauser was bowled by Matheson for 36. Frick continued to add runs and brought up his half century, while Tasman lost another wicket in the 33rd over with Siebert run out for 12. Shanley was soon back with the ball and immediately made an impact, almost scoring a hattrick by dismissing Cooper Perham and Tyson Collins for ducks. The next three overs would see Shanley and Yancic further clean up the Tasman batting order, starting with Frick being caught for a well hit 65, followed by Shanley bowling James Howatt (0) and Yancic having Strudwick caught (1). Tasman did what they could to get the remaining runs off the last seven overs, but Yancic would claim the last two wickets in the 42nd over in Codey Marchesi (7) and James (6) to leave Tasman all out on 157. A commanding bowling performance saw Shanley take 4/11 off nine overs with three maidens while Yancic took 4/36 off eight with two maidens. A confidence booster for Charlton who now move on the knockout semi final against Wayback at Centenary on Sunday. WAYBACK 10/145 DEF BY SOUTHERN EYRE SOUTH 8/146 Top side Southern Eyre South have fought to a two wicket win against Wayback at Ravendale Oval on Saturday. Wayback went in to bat first and Billy Campbell got his side off to a good start with an exceptional 39 runs off the first nine overs, including 16 runs in the fourth over and 14 in the seventh. SES soon struck, first Mayurdhvaj Gadhavi was caught for four and in the next over Campbell was caught for 39 to see Wayback at 2/50 after 11 overs. Nathan Sincock made just three runs when he was caught by Roger Puckridge while Jack Parsons scored some important runs, making 35 off 42 balls when he was caught by Tom Morgan. Archer Pertzel continues to be one to watch with the ball for SES as he took 3/15 off his six overs, dismissing Brad Gay (10), Tom Bascomb (13) and Bhargav Barot (9) while amongst this Ben Smith claimed a key wicket in Paul Newman (5). Damien Green claimed Dylan Vonderwall for six and also factored in the final wicket of the innings with JohnB Bascomb stumped for two to leave Wayback all out on 145. Smith and Ryan Siebert opened the batting for SES and together got the score to 30 before Siebert was bowled by J. Bascomb for six. Smith would lead the way with the bat for SES despite the Wayback attack of Vonderwall and Parsons posing an issue, the pair had a good stretch between overs 22 and 26 allowing just two runs and claiming the wickets of Liam O'Dea (19) and Pertzel (0). However Smith would endure and soon brought up his half century before Parsons would claim his wicket, caught for 57 to see SES on 4/96 after 30 overs. Tom Morgan took over the with the bat and kept the SES score ticking while Parsons continued to limit runs and Barot dismissed Puckridge (4) and Green (2). Morgan continued to find the boundary to edge SES closer to the total but in the 42nd over they suffered a pair of ducks with Brock Davis stumped and Jace Morgan caught, with three overs left they needed 11 runs with two wickets in hand. Together with Dylan Morgan they chased down the remaining runs and in the final over, two wides followed by a leg bye for D. Morgan saw them get the win with four balls remaining. Parsons with 2/25 off nine and two maidens topped the bowling alongside Barot (2/21 off seven) and Gadhavi (2/21 off eight) while Newman had two stumpings. SES now move on to face Tasman in the semi final at Centenary on Saturday.

