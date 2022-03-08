news, local-news,

Two drivers have walked away without serious injuries following a collision in Port Lincoln on Monday afternoon. At about 5.10pm emergency services responded to calls for a road crash rescue following a collision at the intersection of New West Road and Duncan Avenue. Police, CFS, MFS and SA Ambulance personnel responded, on arrival finding two vehicles involved with one on its side. Fortunately the drivers of both vehicles were able to get themselves out and there were no serious injuries. A section of Duncan Avenue was closed to traffic for a short time as clean up was conducted with one of the vehicles being towed away from the scene.

