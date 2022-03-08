Race to finals heat up in Port Lincoln tennis

sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln Tennis Association has one more minor round matches across their competitions before the final series begins. In the juniors their last minor round matches will determine who will make the finals and who will be hanging up their racquets for the season. Junior ladder going into the final round Stosur 15, Djokovic 14, Alcott 13, DeMinaur 12, Nadal 10, Federer 8, Barty 6. JUNIOR TENNIS Alcott 7 sets 49 games def Federer 5 sets 49 games This match would prove to be one of the most important matches of the season with both teams needing to win to stay in the finals race. Alcott got off to a great start with Hunter Gray and Sibeal Hopkins leading their team in a hard fought match. Federer hit back with Harry Rowley and Angas Stokes been too consistent for their opponents. This was backed up by Bella White and Pearson Cliff who dominated in their match. Alcott levelled the scores with a tiebreak win to Alexis Povey and Charlotte Hollitt 7-2. Going in with a five game advantage Federer continued to rack up the sets with Rowley, White and Stokes recording convincing wins in their matches. This is when Alcott started to up the ante with strong performances by Gray, Hopkins, Povey and Hollitt won her match their team was home with the win moving their team into third place and putting them in reach of the double chance. For Federer their finals hopes have now faded. McDonald's best player: Charlotte Hollitt Stosur 8 sets 62 games def Nadal 4 sets 37 games McDonald's best player: Chase Vanderwal Djokovic 10 sets 66 games def Barty 2 sets 41 games McDonald's best player: Lochie Ellaway FRIDAY NIGHT TENNIS Standings are: Port Lincoln Dental 18, Bendigo Bank 13, McDonalds 12, Yumbah Aquaculture 8, Port Lincoln Boat Supplies 5. With one more match to go the final places are still up in the air with second team Bendigo Bank having the bye in the final round. If McDonald's beat top team Port Lincoln Dental they will move into second spot. Bendigo Bank 9 sets 85 games def Port Lincoln Dental 7 sets 69 games Best: Andrew Cabot and Kirby White McDonalds 11 sets 83 games def Yumbah Aquaculture 4 sets 58 games Best: Chris Baird and Kerry Collins MEN'S MONDAY NIGHT Standings are: GPK Accounting 22, Sportspower 20, Eyre Eye Centre 16, The Fresh Fish Place 12, Shepperd Building 10, EP Seafoods 4, Terry White Chemmart 2. In the first finals Sportspower Superstore verse Eyre Eye Centre, The Fresh Fish Place verse Shepperd Building, EP Seafoods verse Terry White Chemmart. GPK Accounting move straight into the grand final as minor premiers and have the bye. Shepperds Building 4 sets 28 games def EP Seafoods 2 sets 25 games Best: Zak Shepperd Sportspower Superstore 5 sets 38 games def Terry White Chemmart 1 set 19 games Best: Dylan Smith

