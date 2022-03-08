sport, local-sport,

A GRADE GRAND FINAL Squaws def Shields 16-1 Squaws opened the game scoring four; safe hits to Jacinta Packer, Jac Hage, Claire Norsworthy, Ella Blewit, Jennie-Lee Te Wano along with Alana Jantke hammering out a home run; however a double play to Shields sent Squaws out to the field. Shields bat was a quick three up and out. Squaws Shyane McDonald started with the bat and had a lovely hit however Liza Dela Cruz took an amazing catch to get her out followed by another two outs being made to be sent back to the field with no runs scored. Taylor Darby started with a safe hit to centre but outs were made without a run. Hage, Blewit and Te Wano all had safe hits for Squaws in the third however Shields grabbed their second double play to get back in the batter's box with only one run scored. Eliza Hartwich got on base as did Luka Woods with an error, but a sneaky tag at first by Kimberley Simes had her out at first base. McDonald hit safely to centre but another double play to Shields had her out and back into the field. Dela Cruz also hit safely to centre but was left stranded on base. Squaws added four to the tally in the fifth, Hage hitting a double and Norsworthy getting a triple bagger, a throw to home followed by a throw up the line to first grabbed yet another double play to Shields. Dannielle Miegel hit safely at bat but Squaws with a little bit of confusion ended up with a triple play recorded. Hage, Norsworthy, Blewit and Simes had safe hits along with McDonalds double bagger having four score. Shields' Woods and Porscha Shepperd along with Darby all hit safely with their one run crossing over the plate. Last bat had Squaws tally rise by three with Hage and Blewit smashing out a home run, Shields had three quick outs finishing the game. Best on Ground: Jac Hage B GRADE GRAND FINAL Squaws def Shields 22-5 The red and whites started in the batter's box opening with nine through patience and good single base hitting. Shields' Karinda Weisz and Airlie Hartwich hit safe and scored two with aggressive base running but fly balls were caught to make the outs. Squaws' Kim Bilney, Brooke Green, Tessa Dawson and Sam Skinn all hit safely in the second crossing three. Stacey Hanley had a safe hit for the black and yellows but was left on base with no runs scored. A further four runs was scored by Squaws in the third with Dawson smashing out a home run to centre. Kira Picken got on base for Shields and great base running moved around the diamond to score the only run at bat. Sharon Kemp and Bilney were the two scoring runs for Squaws in the fourth. Shields were unable to score with Shannon Carr left on base. Three consecutive outs were made on the Squaws batters in the fifth and Shields scored one run. The sixth had one run each scored from both teams. Final bat and Squaws scored a further three runs however Shields were unable to score with Squaws taking the win. Best on Ground: Tessa Dawson UNDER 16 GRAND FINAL Squaws def Roadrunners 14-13 Under 16s was the match of the day with Squaws' Anna Te Wano opening with a home run, Mahlia Vlassco and Briley Green also hitting safely scoring five. Roadies opened their score book with four, safe hits from Jessica Woolford and Sophie Morton. A further five was scored in the second , Squaws Ella Simpson, Tyra Skinn, Felicity Warren all hitting safely and Codee Wheare had a triple bagger. Roadies retaliated gaining five of their own, safe hits coming from Woolford, Ella Wheare, Charlotte Davidson, Ella Day and Lani Newman as well as a double bagger to Lily O'Leary keeping the game at one run the difference. Squaws next bat had Green and Warren hit safe to get on base but were left stranded as Roadies got the necessary outs with no runs scored. Roadies batters hit well with safe hits to Tanayah D'Agostini, Woolford, Davidson, O'Leary and Day scoring two to take the lead. Squaws came out trailing in at their last bat, Vlassco and Te Wano having double baggers and Jorja Defelice and Bella Francis hitting safely scoring four. Roadies now chasing runs came out with patience in the box, picking the balls they wanted to hit. D'Agostini hit safely but unfortunately only scored two with a hard fought battle from both sides. Best on Ground: Sophie Morton

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/ed08e60b-54a0-4906-94db-f237a1e4aec3.jpg/r182_206_1893_1173_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Squaws win Port Lincoln softball grand finals