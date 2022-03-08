More than 100 tee off for March 5 stableford

sport, local-sport,

FEBRUARY 27 Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition was won by Josh Hausler with 38 points from Broden Dennis on 37, counting out Ally Russell. The final rundown ball went to Cindy Carr 36. Par three birdies were scored by Josh Hausler (twice), Cindy Carr and Tim Blewit. MARCH 1 Fourteen players took part in the Tuesday Twilight event, won by Ash Durdin with 23 points and Cynthia Thompson on 21 counted out Liz Weatherspoon. MARCH 2 Wednesday's Men's Stableford saw 73 players take to the course, with two visitors from Mount Warren Park Golf Club, and sponsored by Lincoln Aluminium and Glass. With no player scoring the magical 40+ points, Huey Rosalia's return from hand surgery saw him count out Kris Bunder, both with 37. Another countback decided B grade with John Cheriton winning from Greg Hughes on 38, and Dave Bellchambers won C Grade with 36 on yet another countback from Colin Gamble. Rundowns went to Greg Cotton 37, James Blewit and Dave Batterbury 36, and Haydn Myers, Steve Thomson, Michael Gurr and Ian Sellen, all on 35 points. NTP winners were Dave Batterbury, Simon Bell, Chris Cottrell (twice), Kris Bunder and visitor Avnia Sulejmani. Haydn Myers eagled the par four 14th hole and birdies were scored on the par three holes by Taylor Ford, Dan Townsend, Leo Newman and Kane Williams. MARCH 3 The Thursday Ladies played another stableford competition, sponsored by Spot On Fishing and Sekol Fishing. There were 19 starters and the winner was Cindy Carr with 35, on a countback from Cynthia Thompson. Rundowns went to Adie Fraser 35, Lorraine McDonald 34 and Gail Watherston 33. Josie Bacchus birdied the ninth hole. MARCH 4 A reminder that the final round of the Ambrose Teams Event will be held this coming Friday, March 11. A barbecue tea will be provided for all players, so please let the club know to assist with catering numbers. MARCH 5 Just three players from the 106 who hit off reached the 40+ stableford points scoreline. There were five visitors, from Strathalbyn, Port Augusta, Wilmington and Coffin Bay clubs and the daily sponsors were Port Lincoln Dental Clinic. From 85 players, the A grade winner with 41 points was Adam Davies, with Codey Marchesi runner up with 39. Brenton Lees won B grade with 36, on a countback from Broden Dennis, and Paul Oldacre has the score of the day to win C grade with 42 points from Josh Humphries on 40. Rundowns went to Andrew Stevens on 39, Warren Rosman 38, Mike Freeman, Matt Molloy, Brett Davies and David Wadey 37, with Andrew Fraser rounding out the winners with 36 points. The ladies' winner was Cynthia Thompson 35, from Val Sharrad 33. Visitor Vanessa Kirkham birdied the 18th hole.

