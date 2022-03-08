news, local-news,

Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation Board has announced two Tertiary Scholarships for 2022. Applications opened today at 9.00 am and they will close at 5.00 pm Friday April 8 2022 - the application and guidelines are available online at www.epcf.com.au. These scholarships will work to assist with the cost of books and resources, allocated for Eyre Peninsula students moving away from home to study at a university in South Australia after completing year 12. It is possible for students attending an interstate University to be eligible for the scholarships if their course is unavailable in South Australia. Foundation Chair Garry Downey stated the organisation takes pride in assisting local students, explaining how the scholarships will help the students in a variety of ways into the future. "The Foundation is proud to assist our Eyre Peninsula students aspire to higher education away from the Eyre Peninsula and in time return here to strengthen our regional communities with their learning," Mr Downey said. The Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation has stated it "carefully" manages a growing base of donated funds and works with philanthropic and other partners, working to ensure the best possible value and impact from each of its community projects, regional student advancement and home hospice services on Eyre Peninsula. The Foundation is supported by the dedicated work of the Book Bazaar volunteers and administrative staff. For more information about donating to the Education Fund, or working with the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation call 0400 685 520 or email admin@epcf.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/65c98da3-fde0-441c-9312-004d358a653c.jpg/r0_120_484_393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation announces its two tertiary scholarships