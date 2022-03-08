news, local-news,

City of Port Lincoln Council has completed its Road Reseal Program for 2021/2022, with the organisation spending $1.5 million working to maintain roads across Port Lincoln. Council also undertook its 2020/2021 program during this financial year after it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with roads selected based on its age and condition. Mayor Brad Flaherty said Council was committed to its annual road reseal program, working to ensure the local road network is maintained to a "high standard." "As a regional community, Council understands the vital linkages that our road network provides to keep our community connected - both within our district and with our neighbours and beyond," Mayor Flaherty said. "A consistent reseal and maintenance program ensures the integrity of our local road network, making the journey a more enjoyable driving experience for drivers and passengers." Council manages 152km of sealed roads and contributes around $750,000 towards upgrading and resealing local roads - the Federal Government's Roads to Recovery Program currently contributes $224,100 per annum in funding. Local contractor West Coast Bitumen was awarded the contract and carried out the program of works. Some of the roads renewed included Monalena Street, Chapman Street, El Alamein Street and sections of Flinders Highway, with around 60 sections being completed, covering nearly 19km of road across a broad section of Port Lincoln. Preparation works are already underway for next year's Road Reseal Program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/b4ec1cee-a204-4bdd-bd35-510d373c52f9.jpg/r91_68_1073_623_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

City of Port Lincoln Council complete its Road and Reseal program