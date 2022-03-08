news, local-news,

A group of locals will be strapping on the water skis as the first Port Lincoln team to take on the Ski For Life event this long weekend. The team of 12 called 'The Salties' will be the first ever entrants from the Port Lincoln area in Ski For Life, which will see teams starting at Murray Bridge and water ski to Renmark across three days, a journey of 456km. The event is in its 10th year and raises funds for Ski for Life Inc, an incorporated body whose members are committed to raising awareness and promoting mental health, wellbeing and suicide prevention. In the past nine years more than $160,000 has been raised for the cause. The Salties is made up of Hayden and Kristy McFarlane along with James, Ange, Tia and Elke Russell, Millie Russell, Angus Clark and Sam, Meg, Mim and Oli Stevens. Team captain Hayden McFarlane said James Russell had suggested entering the event following a trip to the Riverland last year. "James was talking to a fellow up the river last year and who had done it before, then James came back and we're talking about it one night and thought it was a good idea to go into it," he said. "We thought it would be fun and also raise some money for a good cause. "Money raised goes towards grants to groups undertaking proiject which align with their mission of raising awareness of mental health, mental wellbeing and suicide prevention." The team have been getting prepared for the Ski For Life event, including some practice out on the water at Coffin Bay and Kellidie Bay. Meanwhile the group has been fundraising and are close to $3000 raised for Ski For Life Inc. Mr McFarlane said the team also thanked local businesses for their support, including those who had donated towards an Eyre Peninsula tourism package which the team would offer for an auction at the end of the event. The Salties have encouraged people to donate by visiting the team's Chuffed page and can find out more by visiting 'The Salties Ski For Life Team' Facebook page. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

