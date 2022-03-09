news, local-news,

13 year old St Joseph's School student Thomas Wood will be a part of the 'World's Greatest Shave' fundraiser by shaving his own head, raising funds for cancer research and patient support for reasons close to his family's heart. Thomas will be shaving his head on March 19 at the 'Boston Bean' who have kindly donated their outdoor space for the fundraiser to take place, with the family encouraging people to come down and support the cause by donating to Thomas on the day, enabling him to reach his fundraising goal of $1000. Attendees will also have the opportunity to colour their own hair after making a donation. People can visit Thomas' fundraising page online on the official 'World's Greatest Shave' website to make a donation: https://secure.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?RegistrationID=850948 - over $250 has been raised already. Thomas and his mother Rachael spoke to The Times about the importance of raising funds for this purpose, with Thomas explaining he was inspired by his sister's fundraising efforts last year to become involved in this fundraiser. "My sister cut her hair last year which would help make wigs for cancer patients - this year I am going to shave my head to support cancer patients and their families," Thomas said. Rachael outlined their family's background and how cancer had affected them directly. "My niece had leukemia when Thomas was a baby, so we know impact leukemia has on a family," Racheal explained. "Thomas has friends whose siblings have had it - this fundraiser is about giving back to family, friends and it is a way of being able to help support it." Thomas said he has had significant support from family and friends who have donated to his fundraising endeavors and shared his online page through social media. Thomas explained why the funds raised will be so important to families who are facing a challenging time. "It helps not only people that have cancer, but the families to afford flights back and forth, the hotels and reservations that they need," Thomas said. Rachael also added how it will help support families from the country who have to travel extensively to be there for their loved one. "A lot of people have to travel from the country - it goes to supporting families to be there." Rachael said Thomas' siblings were excited to share the moment with their brother and help shave his head on the day, adding that supporting families during a challenging period hits close to home for them and how eager they are to fundraise to help others. "We have had lots of different family members that have been touched by cancer - my daughter was just apart of the starlight super swim to raise funds for sick children through the West Coast Swimming Club and now Tom is fundraising as well." "They are very conscious of the fact that they are very lucky and that there are other families and children out there are not as lucky - this one of their ways of giving back." Rachael finally added how these funds can make a significant difference to families going through a period when their loved one is unwell, and how it can make it easier for them to remain by their side. "One of the biggest things for families is not having to worry about the bills back home - just being able to be at the hospital and look after their children and focus on them - certainly with my niece, that was their biggest thing." "Just being able to be there for them and not have to worry about where their accommodation is going to be - that worry has the biggest impact."

