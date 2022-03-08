Tuna seen around islands

community,

Here's what was biting and where. WEST COAST Not a lot has been heard from this side of the coast this week but there is still plenty of tuna around the offshore islands and reefs from Fowlers to Elliston. No reports of mulloway from the Far West Coast but it is still worth a crack. The odd samson fish and kingfish are getting caught on offshore reefs from Streaky Bay as well as nannygai on most of the lumps. Locks Well has had some good schools of salmon passing through as well as Talia Beach also. COFFIN BAY King George Whiting have started to increase in numbers inside the bay but with lots being undersize still. Lots of salmon trout and the odd snook and trevally have been caught from the ledge as well as seal corner and in the national park. Outside of Coffin Bay, Farm Beach to Frenchman's has had some good whiting up to 45cm and the odd gummy shark on the whiting spots too. Prawn seems to be the go-to bait at the moment. Offshore from Coffin Bay plenty of nanny's have been caught around offshore lumps. Tuna are still getting caught between Sir Isaacs and reef head most have been early in the morning. There are also lots of tuna around Rocky, Greenly and Hummocks islands mostly in the 8-10kg range, with plenty of small samsons offshore and odd kingfish. PORT LINCOLN Whiting have been caught from the monument through to Spalding Cove. Both boat and land-based anglers are getting a few undersize but still managing to get a feed. Squid are in good numbers closer to town along the North Shore and Murray's Point. Blue crabs are still going well in the bays. Good reports of whiting from Thistle Island and Taylor's Landing in deeper water. Tuna have been caught around Grindle Island and bottom of Thistle Island. TUMBY BAY Still good numbers of whiting getting caught out the groups if you can get away from the leather jackets. COWELL Yellowfin whiting and crabs are in Franklin Harbour while squid and king George whiting are getting caught outside.

