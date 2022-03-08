sport, local-sport,

The Great Flinders junior cricket grand final was held at the Cummins Town Oval on Sunday, March 6 between the top two teams at the end of the 2021/22 season, Cummins Redbacks and Southern Eyre South. Cummins Redbacks coached by Mitch Barnes and assisted by Stuart Modra and Jules Wait while Southern Eyre South was led by Chris Pearce and Eli Giddings. Redbacks won the toss and elected to bat and strong opening batting brothers - Cody Modra (captain) and Joel Modra came to the crease to face the fast paced opening bowling of Archer Pertzel (captain) and Majoor Ackland. The partnership was broken early as Ackland bowled Joel Modra for two. Kade Wait came in and SES continued to bowl very well to see careful batting from Modra and Wait. Their partnership was broken by spin bowler Yarra Mickan, Cody Modra departing on 14 runs to be top scorer for Redbacks. Wait was out the next ball, well caught in slips by A. Pertzel off Dylan Morgan's bowling. Eli Parsons stayed strong at the crease with Marlon Claughton, Noah Radford and Jet Pool all quickly falling to the outstanding bowling and fielding of the Pearce brothers - Mitch, Harvey and Mickan. Redbacks were trying their hearts out, Archie Fitzgerald scoring a four brought a cheer from the large crowd then as he tried for another D. Morgan caught near the boundary, bowled by Mitch Pearce. The dismissal of Parsons for nine, caught Mickan and bowled Isaac Pertzel, saw the score 8/52. Larry Fitzgerald came to the crease and stayed until the end, Jobe Crettenden and Sam Fitzgerald trying their absolute best to get a few more runs for their team . Redbacks finishing the innings 10/57. Second Innings saw SES chasing a very achievable 57 runs. Openers A. Pertzel and Mitchell Pearce came into the crease to face opening bowlers Modra and Wait. Pertzel made one run before falling to the Modra bothers - caught Cody bowled Joel, 1/11 in the fourth over. Morgan joined Mitchell Pearce at the crease, where an lbw on the first ball saw Morgan take the long walk off the field and the score was 2/11 and a glimmer of hope for the Redbacks. Mickan joined Pearce at the crease where an outstanding partnership unfolded, both batters managing a four on the slow green and Pearce pleasing the crowd with a six late in the innings. Mickan made 11 after falling to a caught and bowled from Eli Parsons to see the score at 3/47. Pearce brothers Mitchell and Harvey gave their team and the crowd a great display of cricket skills - Mitchell retiring on an outstanding 20. Ackland joined Harvey in the middle to finish off the innings overtaking the score and the grand final was won by Southern Eyre South 3/59. Mitchell Pearce won best on ground. Thanks have gone to umpires Nick Maddern, Julian Doudle and Sam Hancock and scorers Marika Giddings, Kathy Modra and Coreyanne Wait. The premiership shield and medallions were presented to the winning team by Bendigo Bank representatives Mike Ford and Mick Howell. League trophy presentations, proudly sponsored by Bendigo Bank, were then made by league president Nick Maddern. Joel Modra won the batting trophy with 215 runs, Reuben Hill won the fielding trophy with 18 votes while the bowling trophy finished in a four way tie between Lucy Hazelgrove, Majoor Ackland, Kade Doudle and Joel Modra with 12 wickets each.

Southern Eyre South win Great Flinders junior grand final