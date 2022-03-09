Discover what's on across Eyre Peninsula

Works of art Senior Artists' Exhibition Monday, March 7 - Friday, April 1, Rotary Gallery at the Nautilus Arts Centre, Open Mon to Friday 10am-3pm and Sat 10am-1pm; See works from artists 65 years and over who reside on the Southern Eyre Peninsula. For information phone 8621 2351. Support your community North Shields Hall and Progress Association The next meeting of the North Shields Soldiers Memorial Hall and Progress Association is on Thursday, March 10 at 6pm in the North Shields Hall. All welcome. Come along and support your local community Rainbow of fun Colour Tumby Friday, March 11 - Monday, March 14, Tumby Bay. An incredible program includes Colour Tumby street art, @ the bay markets and expo, the Cruzee Car Show, and Adelaide Fringe events. For more information visit www.colourtumby.com Great drive Cruzee Car Show Sunday, March 13, Tumby Bay Foreshore, 10am-3pm; check out the cars while enjoying food, drinks, live music with dance floor and more, then spend the night rockin' to Frankie J Holden, Wilbur Wilde and some rockin' beats. Details - www.colourtumby.com Off to the market Coffin Bay Market Coffin Bay Market is on this Sunday, March 13, 10am-2.30pm in the Hall by the Sea. There are loads of great stalls including homemade tarts, pasties, cakes and other sweets. Also homemade jams, sauces, pastes, relish, nuts, honey. fresh fruit, flowers and garlic. There is also a variety of arts and crafts items. These include quilts, face masks, jewellery, knitted items, candles, soaps and a whole lot more. A second hand book stall will also be a feature. COVID safe rules apply. Outing to the Attic Ladies Probus Club Port Lincoln Ladies Probus Club general meeting will be on Tuesday, March 15 at Boston Sporting Complex at 10am followed by the AGM. A new committee will be voted in. There will be a special outing on Tuesday March 29 with a visit to Annabel's Attic at Warrow Road, Cummins, $3 entry. Lunch afterwards at the Cummins Hotel. Please indicate your interest at the AGM or phone Leonore on 0437887441. Carpooling will be available. Port Lincoln Ladies Probus Club Happy Chat on Tuesday, March 22 at the Port Lincoln Hotel at 10am. Please wear something green in honour of St Patrick. Line and Label visit Combined Probus Club Port Lincoln Combined Probus Club members please note next outing is at the Line and Label Winery on Friday, March 18.Tour starts at 11am. Please note the luncheon venue has been changed to the Cellar Door for easier access for our handicapped members.Further details contact Ian on 0438 313 467. Driven for 2022 Lincoln Auto Club AGM The annual general meeting of the Lincoln Auto Club will be held at the Ravendale Community Sports Centre at 10am on Sunday, March 20.

