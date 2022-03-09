sport, local-sport,

Cummins Bowling Club hosted a men's and women's skins competition on Sunday, February 27, which was proudly sponsored by Jedd Dunbar Electrical and Homemakers Furniture and Bedding. Fourteen men's teams and 14 women's teams from across Eyre Peninsula to play in the Cummins Two Bowl Triple Skins. The club had a busy three weeks prior to the skins weekend as they had just laid a new synthetic green and just pulled through with their finishing touches the morning of which was a very close call but the wait was worth it. The men were the first to roll on the new A Green and everyone was very impressed. The skins were well competed with Mark Johnson and club president Ross Mickan presenting each triple with their winnings. The Cummins team of Nicole Buddle, Jenny Gosling and skipper Sandra Blacker won the women's skins with runners up being the Streaky Bay team of Janine Brown, Gaye Oswald and skipper Pam Edmonds. The men's skins was won by Steve Baust, Steven Heaven and skipper Kym Rilstone from Kirton Point Bowling Club, ahead of the combined Cummins and Streaky Bay team of Ray Fitzgerald, Lyall Dolling and skipper Neil Montgomerie. The club has thanked everyone involved in getting the new green ready and everyone who made the skins event a success.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/b7acda6e-c4e2-40a3-b05a-7b10571b8949.jpg/r0_103_4000_2363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cummins Bowling Club hosts skins with new green in place