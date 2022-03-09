On road to progress

news, local-news,

Regional progress needs to include a sturdy base of infrastructure for use of the wider population. In Flinders, there is a big focus on infrastructure, particularly the roads we all use daily. Here are our candidates' views: Liberal candidate Sam Telfer has promoted the importance of investment in productive infrastructure on Eyre Peninsula, pledging this would continue under a Liberal government. Mr Telfer said the government had invested an extra $125 million into the region's road network to deliver shoulder sealing along the Eyre, Tod and Birdseye highways, as well as overtaking lanes and intersection upgrades on the Lincoln and Flinders highways. "We must make sure that we are wise and forward looking with what infrastructure upgrades are needed and I will be fighting to make sure our region gets our fair share," he said. "My priorities for the next area of road investment include Port Lincoln roads, roundabouts and intersections on roads such as Liverpool, Mortlock, Verran, and Porter Street, as well as vital shoulder sealing work along sections of Flinders Highway such as south of Elliston and between Streaky Bay and Ceduna." Mr Telfer said there was great potential on Eyre Peninsula with strategic investment in new infrastructure and he would be a strong advocate for more state leadership in driving the potential for a new multi-commodity export port service. He said the government must also continue to invest in communications with the Mobile Blackspot Program being a real success in the past few years with millions of dollars invested in the region. Independent candidate Liz Habermann has affirmed her commitment to regional infrastructure which includes advocating for the return of rail and ensuring the health of local jetties. The issue of rail and ongoing pressure on roads has been a passionate one for Mrs Habermann who questioned the government's commitment to ensuring the appropriate state of the region's transport network. She said the Liberal Party's promised $125 million included $93 million in federal funds for the national highway from Port Augusta going through the Giles electorate. "The Liberals have continued the prior 16 years of Eyre Peninsula neglect by failing to upgrade roads and, worse, closing the government-owned rail," she said. "The Liberals could have chosen to reopen the rail, join it to the national gauge for the same cost as and instead of the Riverbank basketball arena get trucks off Port Lincoln roads." Mrs Habermann said she would stand against any plan to build a desalination plant in Boston Bay and there was also a need to address the state of jetties across Eyre Peninsula with many requiring maintenance, but not at the expense of ratepayers. "The jetties are state government-owned and should be maintained by the government like they are in Adelaide," she said. A new planning system and reversing the privatisation of public transport are two areas Greens candidate Dr Kathryn Hardwick-Franco will promote at this state election. Dr Hardwick-Franco said The Greens wanted to put people back into planning and would promote a system that served the interests of communities instead of developers. "I believe that whether it be transport infrastructure or buildings, the community must be consulted about the needs of the people and the details of how projects will impact the community to ensure local benefits are reached," she said. Dr Hardwick-Franco said the NBN had been a failure of the federal coalition and The Greens would call for big corporations and developers to pay their fair share of tax so essential services could be funded with policy to ensure funding decisions are based on community consultation. She said The Greens also planned to reverse the privatisation of bus, train and tram transport, putting public services back into public hands. "We should not be using public funds to pay private companies to run our bus, train and tram systems," she said. "I advocate for free public transport for regional towns and free public transport between towns, especially for people who need to access medical and social infrastructure." For National Party candidate Lillian Poynter, the state of Eyre Peninsula's roads will be a priority, as well as tackling black spots on the peninsula. Mrs Poynter said that if elected, she hoped to secure more funding to ensure all roads were repaired and ensure better upkeep, not just for main arterial roads, but for all sealed and unsealed roads. "I would like to see more overtaking lanes and double lanes for major arterial roads, especially where our heavy vehicles are travelling," she said. "With more tourists driving with caravans, we need to ensure that we can provide a safe environment for them to drive, but also for our regular road users as well." Mrs Poynter has also advocated for the return of rail which she believed would benefit farming, tourism and even mining. "There are several proposed mining projects, all of which are considering rail in one form or another," she said. "We need to keep these heavy tonnages off of our roads. They are not built for mining." Mrs Poynter said she would address ongoing black spots across Eyre Peninsula and would work with the federal member to ensure the region's communications and internet coverage was improved. She said she supported water security on the peninsula and hoped the proposed desalination plant would be built in the right location, which was not Billy Lights Point or Boston Bay.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/1782872c-624c-4b5e-976d-d9aa0a9a5edd.JPG/r0_580_5258_3551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg