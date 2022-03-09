news, local-news,

Port Lincoln's major wineries are looking forward to producing their 2022 varieties after grapes were boosted by a cooler summer. Local wineries Boston Bay, Peter Teakle and Lincoln Estate have been busy getting the grapes ready to produce their latest wine varieties. This follows a successful season seen in 2021. Boston Bay Wines has been busy picking this year's crop, with help from local volunteers from organisations including Rotary Club of Port Lincoln, Riding for the Disabled and Yarredi Services as well as local sporting clubs which the winery has supported. Boston Bay owner Tony Ford said it had been a great, wet year with lots of fruit for this year's wines. "The crop is above average...we've been blessed with well spread out rain events," he said. "We had a good year last year and the pruners have had a lot of rods to choose from." Mr Ford said the Riesling and Merlot had been picked and this week the Cabernet Sauvignon was coming in. Meanwhile Peter Teakle Wines was also excited about 2022 and while rainfall events in January and February delayed harvest for 3-4 weeks, it had produced plenty of fruit. Chief winemaker Liz Heidenreich said so far only the Chardonnay had been picked but was looking like top quality with a great aroma. "I'm testing the rest of the vines at the moment and testing the acidity and sugar, and more than likely our remaining whites will be picked next week," she said. "This year we have a beautiful acidity, so they will age nicely but they can also be enjoyed young and fresh." Ms Heidenreich said the winery was particularly excited about its Riesling and it had also recently planted Fiano and Pinot Noir, which would not be ready for 2022 but was excited to see how they developed. Lincoln Estate Wines is also excited about 2022, having harvested its whites with reds to be brought in within the next two weeks. Managing director Kym Turvey said there was a good balanced crop across its 44 hectares which included Shiraz, Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc. "Last year was a good year and this year has been just as good," he said. "It's been a nice, cool, mild year, we haven't had much hot weather so the vines have ripened at a steady pace and the flavour intensity is better developed."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/226f8d5b-8598-4bd3-b651-15f0ab47cd6d.JPG/r293_272_5453_3187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg