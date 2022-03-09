news, local-news,

Children at the Port Lincoln Special School are enjoying using the school's newly completed playground, with teachers also hoping to incorporate the new facilities into their lesson plans. The new playground includes a bike track, new swings, a fort, music zone, mud play and mud kitchen area and a sand play and water pump, replacing the old playground after extending the site. Involved in the build of the project were WAX Design and Elton Landscaping. Special School principal Matt Syme said the Governing Council decided to improve the site and invested funds into the project that had been accumulating over many years, adding the old site was costing the school a significant amount of funding to maintain. "There were a lot of parts you could not get anymore and we had to manufacture them - we were getting to the point where the expense of maintaining it to an appropriate level of safety was not worth it," he said. Mr Syme said the aim of the project was to ensure the playground would be more accessible for children, enabling them use the equipment independently and minimising the amount of challenges for children in wheelchairs. He said that following discussions between Governing Council and the Education Department, the ultimate goal of building a new purpose built school was split into three parts, with the playground upgrade being phase 1, another area being developed at the Port Lincoln High School called the annex being phase 2 and an upgrade of existing buildings and facilities as phase 3. "The annex at Port Lincoln High School gives our children some opportunity to participate with like age peers and to get involved in some programs and broaden their curriculum access - that is being open this week by the current Minister for Education," he said. Mr Syme said the school chose WAX Design to build the new playground after observing the projects they had completed in Adelaide, noting how the designs were inclusive of all children. "We really want to make it something that we can be proud of as an example of good design for people with disability," he said. He added he was excited to hear WAX Deisgn would also be working on the council's foreshore redevelopment project and the possibilities there might be for the children at the special school to enjoy outside of school time. "We hope that it is an example of something really inclusive so families can go down town and feel that is designed with them in mind as well...We wanted to spread that influence around good quality design for disability across the town." Mr Syme said he would like to invite classes from other schools to use the playground. "We have designed some nature play based learning activities and lesson plans that we can model and share," he said. "Hopefully we will inspire them a little bit around how they might design their playgrounds and facilities for children in the mainstream who have some challenges or unique abilities." Mr Syme said the children did not have access to the playground for the last month of last year and the first part of this year, mentioning the children really enjoyed having the tradies on site. "The really nice part of all this is that they have loved having Martin Elton and all of his tradies on site - the children have been up at the fence taking a really close interest in progress and chatting about what is going on." Mr Syme went on to outline the main improvements in the new site. "There is extra space - we have expanded on our playground with much thanks to the Governing Council of Lincoln Gardens Primary School as some of the land we have used was their land - there used to be an old cricket pitch and other areas that were under utilised." "Their Governing Council gave us permission to use some of that space to build a bike track - now our children have got a larger enclosed space where they can ride their bike safely." Mr Syme said the children were really excited to explore the larger space, outlining the new facilities in the new playground. "We have nature play elements like the new mud kitchen area, we have got a sandpit with a water pump - it is all designed to be wheelchair friendly and accessible." "The children love the two new trampolines and the three new swings - they were donated by Paraquad SA - one of those is specifically designed for children in wheelchairs." Mr Syme said new teacher Rebecca Christie is eager to include ideas and resources she has been researching from Nature Play SA into teacher's lesson plans. "It is called a nature play passport - there are 10 activities that she has put together - children can go out and achieve those ten points on their passport by participating in each of those ten lessons...She has designed them so that they are inclusive of all our students from reception to year 13," he said. The activities include treasure hunts and other outdoor learning activities, with Mr Syme mentioning he was excited to see the activities come to fruition. "I would like to invite classes from other schools to come and participate in it."

