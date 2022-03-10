news, property, property, commercial, iga

2021 square metres Don't miss this rare opportunity to purchase an established business. Owned and operated by the current owners for the past three years, Cummins IGA has been rejuvenated both in an operating sense and the building itself. Since the current owners took over the business they have put in thousands of hours and dollars into bringing the business back up to a high standard. Their attention to detail, an understanding of the local market and astute buying has allowed for competitive pricing of goods to compete with supermarkets in larger regional areas. The building has had significant upgrades including new cool rooms, a new chicken cooking room, a new water softener, a new manager office, a new lunchroom, 120 KWA generator, 50kW of solar panels and much more. The sale of business also includes a Volkswagen Caddy van and Fuso refrigerated truck. This business is centrally located in the heart of Cummins with ample street parking. The position of the business means it collects plenty of patronage from locals and visitors alike.

