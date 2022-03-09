sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln and Eastern Eyre girls played off in the grand final cricket match on February 27 in Cleve. It started with Port Lincoln winning the toss and deciding to bat. Jessica Woolford and Ella Fewster opened the batting scoring freely, and both retired. Ella Simpson looked good until she was by bowled by Gabby Taheny. Kia Bascomb and Chelsea Shepperd picked up scoring with good running and a few boundaries. Ella Campbell came in and started strong until being bowled for eight by Mary Turner. Libby Hoopmann came in and was caught early by Ava Jenner. Isabella Slater found a few gaps and ran well until retiring. Fewster returned and looked to continue until hitting one back to the bowler Matilda Cummins. Woolford returned with a bang, Bascomb did the same but skied one to the keeper Claira Weiss. Shepperd again hit well with Woolford to see through to the end reaching 5/110. Eastern Eyre came out to bat with Karli Zibell and Macy Hartwig opening. With tight bowling from Simpson and Fewster forcing batters to try hit out, a good catch to Bascomb off Simpson got them their first wicket. Weiss came in batting well. Fewster followed up next over with two wickets, Zibell and Taheny. Jenner was batting well, scoring freely before Bascomb got one through her defence dismissed for 24. Cummins came in making 1 before Campbell struck with a catch to Simpson. Estelle Vanderleuer stepped up to the pitch with Slater bowling straight through. Eastern Eyre batted watchfully for the next few overs until Fewster claimed her third, with another catch to Bascomb with Weiss making 15 runs. Good fielding by Simpson and Woolford created a run out resulting in a great win by Port Lincoln winning by 35 runs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/9383fc96-a3b1-4405-ad3b-82f94f701972.jpg/r358_725_3413_2451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg