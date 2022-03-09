Caravan and vehicle burnt in fire at Streaky Bay

news, local-news,

A car and caravan has been destroyed in a fire at Streaky Bay on Wednesday. At about 12pm three CFS crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the Flinders Highway at Streaky Bay. On arrival CFS volunteers found a car and caravan alight with crews managing to safely extinguish the fire. there were no injuries from the incident. The fire is believed to have started in the car and then spread to the caravan. Total damage from the fire is estimated at $110,000, with an estimated $20,000 in damage caused to the highway. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7SKfNdrJaYKTV556RMh69J/21b2f07c-1224-4951-986d-36d183622fad.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Car and caravan burnt in fire on Flinders Highway at Streaky Bay