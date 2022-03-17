news, property, boston, eyre peninsula, house of the week, real estate view

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. Zentala House is a luxuriously appointed five-bedroom estate on Port Lincoln's idyllic North Shore. Upon entry, you will notice the dual living zones are bathed in natural sunlight that streams through the windows which have views over Boston Bay. The granite-topped kitchen with St. George and Miele appliances is in the heart of the entertaining space. The front and rear alfresco areas also feature water views, and there is a fully equipped bar, games room, gym, sauna, cellar and an office/library. There is accommodation for up to five couples, with each of the plush bedrooms featuring stylish interiors and privacy. The king-sized master features wall-to-wall windows to capture the views, a walk-in dressing room, an ensuite with a spa and ducted music. So, what'll it be? World-class seafood, offshore adventures, alfresco dining with Boston Island views and passing leisure craft - it's enough to give Europe a run for its money. Explore and delight in the Eyre Peninsula's finest bayside estate barely a 35-minute joy flight from Adelaide.

